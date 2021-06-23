78°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Seen on Scene: At the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
June 23, 2021 - 2:53 pm
 
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Swim instructor Samantha Smith works with 7-month-o ...
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Swim instructor Samantha Smith works with 7-month-old Stevie Speight on June 17 at Boulder City pool for the World's Largest Swimming Lesson.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Swim instructor Colleen Fay takes participants throug ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Swim instructor Colleen Fay takes participants through a kicking exercise June 17 at the Boulder City pool for the World's Largest Swimming Lesson.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Katie Tyler, left, asks for answers with Alea Lehr, r ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Katie Tyler, left, asks for answers with Alea Lehr, right, during the safety presentation at the World's Largest Swimming Lesson on June 17 at the Boulder City pool.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Children, swim instructors and lifeguards pack Boulde ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Children, swim instructors and lifeguards pack Boulder City pool on June 17 for the World's Largest Swimming Lesson.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Swim instructor Samantha Smith works with 7-month-old Stevie Speight on June 17 at Boulder City pool for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

Swim instructor Colleen Fay takes participants through a kicking exercise June 17 at the Boulder City pool for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

Children, swim instructors and lifeguards pack Boulder City pool on June 17 for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

Katie Tyler, left, asks for answers with Alea Lehr, right, during the safety presentation at the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson on June 17 at the Boulder City pool.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear

Boulder City Review

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Area ceramic artists donated pieces they made, many ...
Potters’ attempts to stay busy to aid disaster victims
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The quarantine due to COVID-19 has caused an unexpected effect among local ceramic artists: a surplus of wares they made while trying to keep themselves occupied when confined to their homes.

Pandemic fallout interfered with lobbyists
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

The biannual state legislative gathering has ended, and it has been a so-so event as far as veterans’ issues are concerned. Assembly Bill 22 was signed by the governor. It instructs the Nevada Department of Veterans Services to develop a transition assistance program to help veterans reintegrate into civilian life. And Assembly Bill 76 authorizes the department to establish and operate programs to provide adult day care services to veterans using federal funds. These laws represent a good outcome for veterans in the Silver State.

Boulder City Officials with St. Jude's Ranch for Children in Boulder City hope to break ground ...
St. Jude’s healing center plans advance
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children’s latest master plan amendment was approved, and the organization is hoping to break ground this year on its proposed healing center for victims of sex trafficking.

(Patti Diamond) A juicy, homemade hamburger dripping with cheese and dressed with your favorite ...
Spoil dad with gourmet hamburgers
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

With Father’s Day just around the corner, may I suggest giving dear old dad what he really wants: an amazing hamburger. Seriously, who doesn’t love a big, tender, juicy burger? Except for a few vegetarians, every dad I know would agree.

Alexis "Lexi" Lagan
Mail letters to local Olympians to show support
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

With restrictions in place on attendance by family members and spectators at the 2020 Olympics due to COVID-19, Team USA has created a way for Boulder City to support its athlete, Alexis “Lexi” Lagan, who will be competing in Tokyo this July.

(Lake Mead National Recreation Area) Murl Emory is shown with one of the ring bolts at the Ring ...
Passage through rapids was a ‘winch’
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Anson Call, the man who was instrumental in establishing the community of Fort Callville, later just Callville, about seven miles upriver of Black Canyon to serve as a seaport for steamboats going back and forth on the Colorado River, had a vision for something on a more grand scale.

Boulder City High School Cloe Madison, who just graduated from Boulder City High School, was re ...
Thespians earn state honors
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Nevada Thespians recently recognized a Boulder City High School graduating senior with the Outstanding Technical Achievement award. It is given to just one student in the state.

(Norma Vally) When hiring a contractor, be sure to ask questions first and get a written agreem ...
Ask questions before hiring contractor
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Finding a good contractor can be daunting, especially when home improvement demands are still surging since lockdowns. For this article’s purposes, when I say “contractor” I mean any craftsman, tradesman (i.e. plumber, electrician), handyman, etc. A stunning word of mouth referral is ideal when choosing a contractor, but how else can we find Mr. or Ms. Right contractor?

(Patti Diamond) These flourless peanut butter cookies take only five ingredients to make. Its s ...
Peanut butter cookie simply irresistible
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

There’s a “day” for nearly everything, but here is a holiday so good, it’s nuts. Or perhaps rather, legumes? This Saturday, June 12, is National Peanut Butter Cookie Day.