64°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Seen on Scene: At the Tiny Tots Graduation Parade

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
May 13, 2020 - 4:01 pm
 

Boulder City Parks and Recreation employees Jen Spinkelink, left, and Linda Estes cheer on the class of 2020 during the Tiny Tots graduation parade on Colorado Street on Thursday, May 7.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Bree Egan, a Tiny Tots teacher, talks with a member of the class of 2020 during the graduation parade on Colorado Street on Thursday, May 7.

Brooklyn Henderson stops for a picture after the Tiny Tots graduation parade on Thursday, May 7.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear

Boulder City Review

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Norma Vally) Favorable weather conditions have caused a weeds to proliferate in neighborhoods. ...
Neighborhood weeds create ‘plant-demic’
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Our stay-at-home order has inspired people to find ways to keep active while maintaining social distancing. As a result, folks are “taking it to the streets” and walking, myself included.

(Patti Diamond) Cheese enchiladas are easy to prepare and make an ideal meatless alternative fo ...
Stretch your meat with small cheats
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

In anticipation of rising meat prices, purchase limits and supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19, here are some tricks, tips and techniques to serve less meat (and chances are your family won’t even notice).

(Patti Diamond) An easy and versatile dish to make for brunch this Mother’s Day is clafo ...
French dessert stars in Mother’s Day brunch
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

This Sunday is Mother’s Day. Since many of our favorite places to celebrate may be closed, let’s get creative. Perhaps you’d like to “take” mom to her own personal French bistro for brunch?

Since they closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners of the World Famous Coffee Cup C ...
Eateries face uncertain future
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The uncertainty of when and how to reopen is making it difficult for local restaurants that are trying to weather through the storm of being closed.

(Cindy Blatchford) Cindy Blatchford, from left, and Emma Phillips from Nevada’s Distingu ...
Virus inspires kind acts
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Being kind has always been a hallmark of Boulder City residents. As the nation and world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are once again showing their caring nature and compassion for others.

(Patti Diamond) A family favorite pork loin glazed in brown sugar and balsamic vinegar can take ...
Substitute ingredients put new twist on old favorites
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Lately, I’ve heard funny stories about people wanting to make recipes but not having all the ingredients. Of course, they’re joking about recipes needing a single feather from a dodo bird or the broom of the Wicked Witch.

 
Steeled in history: Sculptures depict dam workers
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The city’s past comes alive once again in a larger-than-life history lesson that was just installed in the median along Boulder City Parkway.

(Patti Diamond) A whole chicken is the ultimate economical dish. It can be roasted for one meal ...
Whole chicken holy grail of cheap eats
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

On the quest for the ultimate in cheap eats, I go absolutely nuts over whole chickens because they’re inexpensive, about $1 a pound and each one can stretch into several meals. Of course, this depends on the number of people you’re feeding and the size of their appetites.