Seen on Scene: At the Tiny Tots Graduation Parade

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Bree Egan, a Tiny Tots teacher, talks with a member of the class of 2020 during the graduation parade on Colorado Street on Thursday, May 7.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City Parks and Recreation employees Jen Spinkelink, left, and Linda Estes cheer on the class of 2020 during the Tiny Tots graduation parade on Colorado Street on Thursday, May 7.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Brooklyn Henderson stops for a picture after the Tiny Tots graduation parade on Colorado Street on Thursday, May 7.

