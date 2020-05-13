Seen on Scene: At the Tiny Tots Graduation Parade
Boulder City Parks and Recreation employees Jen Spinkelink, left, and Linda Estes cheer on the class of 2020 during the Tiny Tots graduation parade on Colorado Street on May 7.
Boulder City Parks and Recreation employees Jen Spinkelink, left, and Linda Estes cheer on the class of 2020 during the Tiny Tots graduation parade on Colorado Street on Thursday, May 7.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Bree Egan, a Tiny Tots teacher, talks with a member of the class of 2020 during the graduation parade on Colorado Street on Thursday, May 7.
Brooklyn Henderson stops for a picture after the Tiny Tots graduation parade on Thursday, May 7.