Seen on Scene: At the Spring Jamboree

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
May 11, 2022 - 3:47 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Rod Hosack, left, and his dog Jo Jo participate in the dog and owner look-alike contest at the 2022 Bark in the Park, along with Barbara Pearce and her dog Harry, and Jarrod McClung and his dog Bubbles. Bark in the Park was part of Spring Jamboree, and was held Saturday, May 7, in Boulder City.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Cailey Robinson and Oliver Shuman were crowned the 2022 Little Miss and Little Mister on Saturday, May 7, at the Spring Jamboree in Boulder City.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City Police officer Armando Salazar leads his K-9 partner Lloyd through an exercise at Bark in the Park on Saturday, May 7, at the Spring Jamboree in Boulder City.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Dylan Lawrence, 5, gets ready to ride the Jupiter Express at Spring Jamboree in Boulder City on Saturday, May 7.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Elaine Fortuna works on faceting a stone at the Southern Nevada Gem and Mineral Society's booth at the rock and gem show at Spring Jamboree on Saturday, May 7.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review People fill Bicentennial Park during Spring Jamboree on Saturday, May 7, in downtown Boulder City.

Cailey Robinson and Oliver Shuman were crowned the 2022 Little Miss and Little Mister on Saturday at Spring Jamboree in Boulder City.

Boulder City Police officer Armando Salazar leads his K-9 partner Lloyd through an exercise at Bark in the Park on Saturday at the Spring Jamboree in Boulder City.

Dylan Lawrence, 5, gets ready to ride the Jupiter Express at the Spring Jamboree in Boulder City on Saturday.

Elaine Fortuna works on faceting a stone at the Southern Nevada Gem and Mineral Society’s booth at the rock and gem show at the Spring Jamboree on Saturday.

People fill Bicentennial Park during Spring Jamboree on Saturday in downtown Boulder City.

Homeowners warned of increasing contractor, service scams
By Norma Vally Home Matters

The Nevada State Contractors Board is warning homeowners, especially the more vulnerable, like senior citizens and non-English speaking residents, to be on the lookout for unsolicited “too good too be true” offers from door-to-door salesmen or inexpensive home services from sites like Craigslist.

Sorority recognizes women’s achievements
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Members from three chapters of Beta Sigma Phi sorority in Boulder City gathered Monday, April 25, night to celebrate Founder’s Day. The celebration also included honoring Cokie Booth as the Community Lady of the Year, Julie Boyster as the Sorority Lady of the Year and Krishun Stanton, who was recognized for 25 years of membership through the silver circle ritual.

Spring celebrated at annual Jamboree
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s annual Spring Jamboree is back next weekend, bringing with it many activities for residents and visitors.

Pepper trees drop leaves year-round
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I have a California pepper tree near my pool that’s constantly dropping leaves into it. I am wondering if I can lower its height so it will drop fewer leaves and stems. Anything else I should think about?

Veterans museum would be good addition to city
By Chuck N. Baker Boulder City Review

Several weeks ago a headline in this newspaper read, “City seeks help for ways to spend funds.” For some folks, this would be a humorous headline. After all, a government agency seeking advice on how to spend taxpayer money? The funds have been allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act and their actual purpose is to help the city recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city seeks to gain input from residents and has even placed a small item in its utility mailer seeking spending ideas.

May’s passion for job recognized
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Garrett Junior High School teacher’s passion for her students was recently recognized when she was named the Nevada Association of School Councils’ Middle School Advisor of the Year.

Nevada’s Yesteryear: Camels hauled salt to Austin’s mills
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

The mining town of Austin, Nevada, didn’t really get firmly established until the early 1860s, on lots laid out by a man selling some of them for $10,000 each and getting his price, too.

Easter sunrise service Sunday
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Area residents will gather to observe the rising of Jesus Christ from the crucifix by watching the sun rise during a service Easter morning.