Seen on Scene: At the Spring Jamboree
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Cailey Robinson and Oliver Shuman were crowned the 2022 Little Miss and Little Mister on Saturday at Spring Jamboree in Boulder City.
Boulder City Police officer Armando Salazar leads his K-9 partner Lloyd through an exercise at Bark in the Park on Saturday at the Spring Jamboree in Boulder City.
Dylan Lawrence, 5, gets ready to ride the Jupiter Express at the Spring Jamboree in Boulder City on Saturday.
Elaine Fortuna works on faceting a stone at the Southern Nevada Gem and Mineral Society’s booth at the rock and gem show at the Spring Jamboree on Saturday.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
People fill Bicentennial Park during Spring Jamboree on Saturday in downtown Boulder City.