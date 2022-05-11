Seen on Scene: At the Spring Jamboree

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Rod Hosack, left, and his dog Jo Jo participate in the dog and owner look-alike contest at the 2022 Bark in the Park, along with Barbara Pearce and her dog Harry, and Jarrod McClung and his dog Bubbles. Bark in the Park was part of Spring Jamboree, and was held Saturday, May 7, in Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Cailey Robinson and Oliver Shuman were crowned the 2022 Little Miss and Little Mister on Saturday, May 7, at the Spring Jamboree in Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City Police officer Armando Salazar leads his K-9 partner Lloyd through an exercise at Bark in the Park on Saturday, May 7, at the Spring Jamboree in Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Dylan Lawrence, 5, gets ready to ride the Jupiter Express at Spring Jamboree in Boulder City on Saturday, May 7.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Elaine Fortuna works on faceting a stone at the Southern Nevada Gem and Mineral Society's booth at the rock and gem show at Spring Jamboree on Saturday, May 7.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review People fill Bicentennial Park during Spring Jamboree on Saturday, May 7, in downtown Boulder City.

