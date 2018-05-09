Seen on Scene: At the Spring Jamboree

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Manning the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce's raffle and information booth during Spring Jamboree on Saturday, May 5, 2018, were, from left, Hope Sexton, Abbi Lagan, Kaitlin Swapp and Brina Marcus.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Meghan Shuman and Flynn Reiman were named Little Miss and Little Mister Boulder City for 2018 after competing against 12 other youngsters during the pageant at the beginning of the Spring Jamboree on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Bicentennial Park.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Avery Evans of Las Vegas brought her dog Zoey to Spring Jamboree on Saturday, May 5, 2018. Zoey was named queen of the Bark in the Park contest.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Candy Moncayo, left, and Heather Abel of Boulder City strolled through Spring Jamboree on Saturday, May 5, 2018, with their dogs Dee Dee and Reno, respectively.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Downtown Dental sponsored a water-powered duck race at this year's Spring Jamboree, held May 5 and 6, 2018. Here, staff members, from left, Felicia Cisco, Melanie Barlow and Esther Holmes, take their turn racing.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Siblings Braylin, left and Brayan Whitney of Boulder City enjoy the jumper during their first visit to Spring Jamboree on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review One of the costumed dinosaurs roaming Spring Jamboree on Sunday, May 6, 2018, to promote the Southern Nevada Gem & Mineral Society's show joined belly dancers from Henderson.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Activities for people of all ages including a train ride, food and craft vendors highlighted the annual Spring Jamboree presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce on May 5, 2018.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review