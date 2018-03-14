Seen on Scene: At the Rock, Roll & Stroll

Kevin Shambarger, left, and Kevin Britt were at Saturday’s Rock, Roll &Stroll in Bicentennial Park to help raise awareness and money for the Senior Center of Boulder City and its Meals on Wheels program.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Kevin Shambarger, left, and Kevin Britt were at Saturday's Rock, Roll & Stroll in Bicentennial Park to help raise awareness and funds for the Senior Center of Boulder City and its Meals on Wheels program.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Joyce Lewis, left, vice president of the Senior Center of Boulder City's board of directors, helps Melinda Reddin, kitchen manager at the center, sell lunches at the Rock, Roll & Stroll on Saturday to raise funds for the Meals on Wheels program and repairs at the facility. The event raised approximately $22,000.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Jennie Smith, left, and Jeanne Thompson, volunteers at the Senior Center of Boulder City, didn't let a little rain stop them from rocking in rocking chairs to help raise funds for the facility during Saturday's Rock, Roll & Stroll in Bicentennial Park.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Taking shelter from the rain Saturday on the course for wheelchairs at the Rock, Roll & Stroll fundraiser for the Senior Center of Boulder City were, from left, McKenzie Alder, Ella McKenzie, Airiana Lopez and Harley Walker.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Members of the Interfaith Peace Choir perform at the Rock, Roll & Stroll in Bicentennial Park on Saturday. The event raised funds for the Senior Center of Boulder City and its Meals on Wheels program.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review A kids zone was added to the festivities at the Rock, Roll & Stroll, held Saturday to raise funds for the Senior Center of Boulder City. Sisters, from left, Isa, Sofia and Olivia Hammond tried out the mini golf attraction.

Kevin Shambarger, left, and Kevin Britt were at Saturday’s Rock, Roll &Stroll in Bicentennial Park to help raise awareness and money for the Senior Center of Boulder City and its Meals on Wheels program.

Joyce Lewis, left, vice president of the Senior Center of Boulder City’s board of directors, helps Melinda Reddin, kitchen manager at the center, sell lunches at the Rock, Roll &Stroll. The event raised approximately $22,000 for the Meals on Wheels program and repairs at the facility.

Jennie Smith, left, and Jeanne Thompson, volunteers at the Senior Center of Boulder City, didn’t let a little rain stop them from rocking in rocking chairs to help raise funds for the facility during Saturday’s Rock, Roll &Stroll in Bicentennial Park.

Taking shelter from the rain on the course for wheelchairs at the Rock, Roll &Stroll fundraiser were, from left, McKenzie Alder, Ella McKenzie, Airiana Lopez and Harley Walker.

Members of the Interfaith Peace Choir perform at the Rock, Roll &Stroll in Bicentennial Park on Saturday.

A kids zone was added to the festivities at the Rock, Roll &Stroll. From left, sisters Isa, Sofia and Olivia Hammond tried out the mini golf attraction.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review