Seen on Scene: At the Pooch Parade

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review French mastiffs Mick Baudoux, left, and Gigi Baudoux show off their holiday costumes at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce's 2019 Pooch Parade on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Bicentennial Park.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Eva Fischer, left, helps her friend Caireen Ulepic with the wienie pope mobile at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce's 2019 Pooch Parade on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Bicentennial Park. Two of Ulepic's dogs, in front from left, Liam and Otto, were cardinals; her dog Max, in back, was the pope.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Judith Hoskins, left, answers questions from Jill Rowland-Lagan and Mike Pacini about the costumes she made for her and dog, Rowdy Hoskins, for the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce's 2019 Pooch Parade on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Bicentennial Park.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Melinda Goodro and her dog, Qynn, enjoy some time together at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce's 2019 Pooch Parade on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Bicentennial Park.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

French mastiffs Mick Baudoux, left, and Gigi Baudoux show off their holiday costumes at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Pooch Parade on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Bicentennial Park.

Judith Hoskins, left, answers questions from Jill Rowland-Lagan and Mike Pacini about the costumes she made for her and dog, Rowdy Hoskins, for the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Pooch Parade on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Bicentennial Park.

Eva Fischer, left, helps her friend Caireen Ulepic with the wienie pope mobile. Two of Ulepic’s dogs, in front from left, Liam and Otto, were cardinals; her dog Max, in back, was the pope.

Melinda Goodro, dressed as Wonder Woman, and her dog, Qynn, with a Batman shirt, enjoy time together at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Pooch Parade on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Bicentennial Park.