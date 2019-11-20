44°F
Community

Seen on Scene: At the Pooch Parade

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
November 20, 2019 - 3:13 pm
 

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

French mastiffs Mick Baudoux, left, and Gigi Baudoux show off their holiday costumes at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Pooch Parade on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Bicentennial Park.

Judith Hoskins, left, answers questions from Jill Rowland-Lagan and Mike Pacini about the costumes she made for her and dog, Rowdy Hoskins, for the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Pooch Parade on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Bicentennial Park.

Eva Fischer, left, helps her friend Caireen Ulepic with the wienie pope mobile. Two of Ulepic’s dogs, in front from left, Liam and Otto, were cardinals; her dog Max, in back, was the pope.

Melinda Goodro, dressed as Wonder Woman, and her dog, Qynn, with a Batman shirt, enjoy time together at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Pooch Parade on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Bicentennial Park.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear

Boulder City Review

THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Zach Inman works at 700 Eighth St. for the first work ...
Handyman goes green: Inman creates nonprofit to help locals with yard work
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

After 28 years of serving the community, Zach Inman of the handyman business Zach of All Trades is scaling back and starting a nonprofit organization to help the community and to keep Boulder City clean and green.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Susan Johnson, left, president of the Boulder City ...
Hospital shop stocks healthy dose of gifts
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

There is a small room at Boulder City Hospital where you can find what you need for just about any situation. And you won’t need a prescription to get it.

(Patti Diamond) Using the Hasselback technique to cut your butternut squash before glazing it w ...
Hasselback technique makes humble squash a star
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Do you want to give the inexpensive, unassuming butternut squash a sophisticated, glamorous makeover? Do this: Hasselback is a popular technique of preparing a potato or other similar vegetable by cutting a bit more than halfway through so that it looks like a fan. Then butter, herbs, spices, breadcrumbs and/or nuts are added between the slices and baked.

Rebecca Balistere
Behind the Chalkboard: Rebecca Balistere
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Welcome to Behind the Chalkboard, which gives readers an inside look at the educators in the community, why they do what they do and their lives outside of the classroom.

Tags with information about the needs of local children and seniors adorn the Angel Tree set up ...
Gift-giving angels sought for annual program
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Emergency Aid of Boulder City is once again calling on the assistance of area angels to make the holiday season a bit brighter for the city’s needy children and senior citizens.

Names in the News, Nov. 21
By Boulder City Review

Stuart earns master’s degree

Community Briefs, Nov. 21
By Boulder City Review

Craft sessions set at library

Senior Center, Nov. 21
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Lend A Hand of Boulder City, which is at 400 Utah S ...
Volunteers ‘Lend A Hand’ as needed
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

“Just so there is somebody there to help — that’s my biggest goal,” said Shannon Eckman, executive director of Lend A Hand of Boulder City.

(Frannie Trumble) Blaze Trumble of Boulder City, seen last year at the Boulder Dam Credit Union ...
Teen’s wish benefits the homeless
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Every year, we can count on the seasons changing as we turn the calendar pages from January to December. And we know that the temperatures will get cooler as the year ends.