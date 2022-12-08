Seen on Scene: At the Holiday Celebrations
Santa’s Electric Night Parade winners
Judges Choice
Cheer/Drill Team
1. MOB
2. Sig Prep Cheer
Classic Car
1. Jingle Bell Broncos
2. Scorpion King
3. Clifford Classic Christmas
Color Guard/Drill Team
1. Eldorado High School
Commercial Vehicle
1. Angel Fire Department
2. Emergency Aid of Boulder City
3. Serv Pro
Dance
1. Dance Etc.
2. Class Act Dance & Gymnastics
3. Katie Kern Vocal Studios
Decorated Float
1. Boulder City RV
2. Santa’s Got A New Sleigh
3. International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
Decorated Float, Business
1. Michael Haney
2. Fox Smokehouse BBQ
3. Desert Sun Realty
Decorated Float, Organization
1. Jessica Jones Blis
2. Elks Riders
3. Zelzah Shriners
Decorated Float, Political
1. Republican Women of Boulder City
High School Band
1. Boulder City High School
Individual Adult
1. Casimer Kusak
Motorized Group/Car Club
1. Vintage Friends and Families with Vintage Volkswagens
2. High Rollers Chapter of Vintage Motor Car Club of America
3. Brothers of the Third Wheel
Motorcycle/Scooter Group
1. Silver State Slingers
2. High Desert Drifters of Las Vegas
Mounted Unit
1. Tule Springs Fossil Beds, National Park Service
2. Boulder City High School Rodeo
One of a Kind Specialty Vehicle
1. Star Wars
2. Brambles and Buzzed
3. Red River Valley Fighter Pilot Association
Truck
1. Miss Nevada High School
2. Nevada Princesses
3. Boulder City Lions, Big Red
Van
1. Street Dogz
2. Air Patrol
Veterans
1. Veterans of Foreign Wars
Walking Group
1. Pogo Pass
Youth Float
1. Boulder City Bass Club
2. Boulder City Little League
3. 4-H Club