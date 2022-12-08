Seen on Scene: At the Holiday Celebrations

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Santa and Mrs. Claus were accompanied by Grand Marshal Ruben Valdez, Boulder City’s Little Miss and Little Mister as they brought the 2022 Santa’s Electric Night Parade to a close on Saturday, Dec. 3.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Spectators took in the sights and sounds as the Fifth Street Christmas house was illuminated for the 19th consecutive year at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mayor Joe Hardy passes out holiday treats to those watching Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Nevada Way on Saturday, Dec.3.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Snow flurries accompanied this float from Boulder City RV as it traveled along Nevada Way on Saturday, Dec. 3, during Santa’s Electric Night Parade presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Fire Department Cpt. Aaron Bleck, from left, and his family, Henry Bleck and Jillian Bleck, serve hot chocolate to Thurman Martin on Saturday, Dec. 3, on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. Firefighters and volunteers serve hot chocolate before Santa’s Electric Night Parade each year to help raise funds for the department.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Police Department’s mounted unit was one of several equestrian participants in Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Boulder City.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A member of the Zelzah Shrine drove his little car along Nevada Way on Saturday, Dec. 3, as one of the entries in Santa’s Electric Night Parade.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Colorful lights and ornaments adorn this vintage Volkswagen bus, one of the entrants in Saturday’s, Dec. 3, Santa’s Electric Night Parade.

(Anisa Buttar/ Boulder City Review) Visitors brought donations of toys, gift cards and cash to the Boulder City Cruisin’ Association's toy drive at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 3, afternoon. The event was held in memory of Al Stevens, who died earlier this year and was co-owner of the World Famous Coffee Cup Cafe.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) A variety of classic and modern vehicles were on display at the Boulder City Cruisin’ Association's car show and toy drive at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 3. The event was held in memory of Al Stevens, who died in March and was co-owner of the World Famous Coffee Cup Cafe.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Jingle Cat celebrates with her wand in the air after lighting the community Christmas tree at Frank Crowe Park on Friday evening, Dec. 2.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Geddy Poindexter, 9, of Boulder City donned a festive sweater to watch Santa’s Electric Night Parade travel along Nevada Way on Saturday, Dec. 3.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Tanner Phillips, 8 months, son of Brian and Dana Phillips of Boulder City, has his photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, Dec. 3, during Santa’s Picture Party presented in Bicentennial Park by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Sandy Bock, left, helps Janice Giannosa of Boulder City with her purchases during the annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar inside the city’s recreation center Saturday, Dec. 3.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Aaron Dunwald of Henderson brought his dog, Ro-Z, to the annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar inside the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Center on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Boulder City Community Club presents the event featuring handmade crafts to raise funds to support events, organizations and activities throughout the year.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Susie Supak, left, and Sheri Vanoosten worked in the cafe during Boulder City Community Club’s annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 3.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Hundreds of people passed through the two gyms at Boulder City Recreation Center on Saturday, Dec. 3, when the Boulder City Community Club presented its annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar. The event raises funds for the club to support activities and other nonprofit organizations throughout the year.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mike Pacini and Jill Rowland-Lagan get ready to emcee Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Ray McClain of Las Vegas holds his son Ray McClain Jr., 2, as they await the start of Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Santa’s Electric Night Parade winners

Judges Choice

Star Wars, a One of a Kind Specialty Vehicle

Cheer/Drill Team

1. MOB

2. Sig Prep Cheer

Classic Car

1. Jingle Bell Broncos

2. Scorpion King

3. Clifford Classic Christmas

Color Guard/Drill Team

1. Eldorado High School

Commercial Vehicle

1. Angel Fire Department

2. Emergency Aid of Boulder City

3. Serv Pro

Dance

1. Dance Etc.

2. Class Act Dance & Gymnastics

3. Katie Kern Vocal Studios

Decorated Float

1. Boulder City RV

2. Santa’s Got A New Sleigh

3. International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

Decorated Float, Business

1. Michael Haney

2. Fox Smokehouse BBQ

3. Desert Sun Realty

Decorated Float, Organization

1. Jessica Jones Blis

2. Elks Riders

3. Zelzah Shriners

Decorated Float, Political

1. Republican Women of Boulder City

High School Band

1. Boulder City High School

Individual Adult

1. Casimer Kusak

Motorized Group/Car Club

1. Vintage Friends and Families with Vintage Volkswagens

2. High Rollers Chapter of Vintage Motor Car Club of America

3. Brothers of the Third Wheel

Motorcycle/Scooter Group

1. Silver State Slingers

2. High Desert Drifters of Las Vegas

Mounted Unit

1. Tule Springs Fossil Beds, National Park Service

2. Boulder City High School Rodeo

One of a Kind Specialty Vehicle

1. Star Wars

2. Brambles and Buzzed

3. Red River Valley Fighter Pilot Association

Truck

1. Miss Nevada High School

2. Nevada Princesses

3. Boulder City Lions, Big Red

Van

1. Street Dogz

2. Air Patrol

Veterans

1. Veterans of Foreign Wars

Walking Group

1. Pogo Pass

Youth Float

1. Boulder City Bass Club

2. Boulder City Little League

3. 4-H Club