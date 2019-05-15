Seen on Scene: At the Heart of the Community Gala

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Carolyn Merrell, left, spoke about the devotion of her parents, Lori and Dr. Robert Merrell, to the community and helping others as they were presented with the 10th annual Heart of the Community Award on Saturday, May 11, 2019, during Boulder City Hospital's annual gala at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Visiting during the social hour and silent auction at Boulder City Hospital's 10th annual Heart of the Community Gala were, from left, Kevin O'Keefe, Kathy Whitman and Wendell Whitman, who serves on the hospital's board of trustees.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Barbara Murphey-Framke, who serves on the board of trustees and foundation board for Boulder City Hospital, attended the 10th annual Heart of the Community Gala on Saturday, May 11, with her husband, Carl Murphey-Framke.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) David and Traci Polak were among those attending Boulder City Hospital's 10th annual Heart of the Community Gala on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Boulder Creek Golf Club.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Sarah Elvin, from left, Jim McDonald and Janet Burton enjoyed the social hour that started the Heart of the Community gala presented by the Boulder City Hospital Foundation on Saturday, May 11, at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

