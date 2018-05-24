Seen on Scene: At the Grad Walk

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner, center, is flanked by Student Body President Gina Pfeiffer, left, and Maggie Roe, student body vice president, as they lead the class of 2018 through Garrett Middle School on Monday, May 21, as part of its Grad Walk.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School senior Lauren Stewart, left, and valedictorian Camille Torgesen high-five students at King Elementary School during the fourth annual Grad Walk on Monday, May 21.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Elementary school students wait for their turn to high-five members of Boulder City High School's class of 2018 during the Grad Walk on Monday, May 21. The walk serves as source of inspiration for the youngsters.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Boulder City High School class of 2018 stops for a picture at the new flag plaza on Monday, May 21, to conclude the fourth annual Grad Walk.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear

Boulder City Review