Seen on Scene: At the Best Dam Wine Walk

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City residents Dawn Walker, left, and Jane Mollison get into the spirit of the Mardi Crawl during the Best Dam Wine Walk on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Vanessa and David Cohen of Boulder City and their daughter, Leora Rose Cohen, dressed in feathers, tutus and beads for Saturday's, March 9, 2019, Mardi Crawl Best Dam Wine Walk.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Lisa Porter Sutter of Henderson shows off her Mardi Crawl outfit featuring attire from Mardi Gras in New Orleans during the Best Dam Wine Walk in downtown Boulder City on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents Dawn Walker, left, and Jane Mollison get into the spirit of the Mardi Crawl during the Best Dam Wine Walk on Saturday, March 9.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Vanessa and David Cohen of Boulder City and their daughter, Leora Rose Cohen, dressed in feathers, tutus and beads for Saturday’s, March 9, Mardi Crawl Best Dam Wine Walk.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Lisa Porter-Sutter of Henderson shows off her Mardi Crawl outfit featuring attire from Mardi Gras in New Orleans during the Best Dam Wine Walk in downtown Boulder City on Saturday, March 9.