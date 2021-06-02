Seen on Scene: At the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge
Six-year-old Harper King shows off the chicken she cooked Saturday during the Kids Que at the 17th annual Best Dam Barbecue Challenge. She came in third in the 6- to 12-year-old category.
Mark and Jessica Knirk of Crazy Cockatoo Cookers prepare their brisket Saturday for the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge in Boulder City.
Rotary Club of Boulder City member Larry Archuleta, seated at left, congratulates Sunrise Rotary Club member Dawn Green, seated at right, on her victory in the rib eating contest Saturday at the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge in Boulder City.
Dale Ryan, left, and Steve Parnes take a break from cooking at the Rotary Club of Boulder City’s grill Saturday. Ryan said they cooked more than 1,200 hamburgers and 300 hot dogs over the weekend.
People flocked to Boulder City during the Memorial Day weekend for the 17th annual Best Dam Barbecue competition.