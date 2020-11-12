65°F
Community

Seen on Scene: At the Angel Tree Pancake Breakfast

Angel Tree pancake breakfast
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
November 11, 2020 - 4:58 pm
 
Updated November 11, 2020 - 5:18 pm
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Chuck Barbour, left, and Jerry HcHugh welcomed people to the Angel Tree pancake breakfast Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Boulder City Elks Lodge. Elks Lodge No. 1682 donated use of the room, all the food and $1,500 to the holiday program that provides gifts for needy children and senior citizens in the community.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Members of 3 Other Guyz car club joined with members of Elks Lodge 1682 to prepare about 100 pancake breakfasts Saturday, Nov. 7. On the kitchen crew were, from left, Joe Reffner, Debi Lindermenn, Tom Perkins, Bob Callahan, Tom Mulcahy, Bob Jaques, Ron Holmes and Brock Davis.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Among those attending Saturday’s, Nov. 7, 2020, pancake breakfast to benefit Emergency Aid of Boulder City’s Angel Tree program were, from left, Marian Thiesing, Sam Welsh and Ron Welsh.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Attending the pancake breakfast at Boulder City Elks Lodge on Saturday, Nov. 7, to support the Angel Tree project presented by Emergency Aid of Boulder City were, from left, Judy McComb, Ashlynn McComb and Denise Johnson-Williams.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Four Guys in Bow Ties, a barbershop quartet from Basic High School, provided musical entertainment at the pancake breakfast Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Boulder City Elks Lodge to raise funds for the Angel Tree program presented by Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Chuck Barbour, left, and Jerry McHugh welcomed people to the Angel Tree pancake breakfast Saturday at the Boulder City Elks Lodge. Elks Lodge No. 1682 donated use of the room, all the food and $1,500 to the holiday program that provides gifts for needy children and senior citizens in the community.

Members of 3 Other Guyz car club joined with members of Elks Lodge 1682 to prepare about 100 pancake breakfasts Saturday. On the kitchen crew were, from left, Joe Reffner, Debi Lindermenn, Tom Perkins, Bob Callahan, Tom Mulcahy, Bob Jaques, Ron Holmes and Brock Davis.

Among those attending Saturday’s pancake breakfast to benefit Emergency Aid of Boulder City’s Angel Tree program were, from left, Marian Thiesing, Sam Welsh and Ron Welsh.

Attending the pancake breakfast at Boulder City Elks Lodge on Saturday to support the Angel Tree project presented by Emergency Aid of Boulder City were, from left, Judy McComb, Ashlynn McComb and Denise Johnson-Williams.

Four Guys in Bow Ties, a barbershop quartet from Basic High School, provided musical entertainment at the pancake breakfast Saturday at the Boulder City Elks Lodge to raise funds for the Angel Tree program presented by Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Local residents can visit three area museums, including the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Bou ...
Cox sponsors free admission at museums
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

In celebration of World Kindness Day on Friday, Nov. 13, Cox Communications is underwriting the cost of admission to three local museums throughout the month of November.

Faith Christian Church, 1100 Buchanan Blvd., is hosting a packing party for Operation Christmas ...
Church to fill shoeboxes for children worldwide
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Boulder City church is continuing its tradition of bringing smiles to the faces of children all over the world through Operation Christmas Child.

(Norma Vally) Grease melts away from hood filters when they are placed in a pot of simmering wa ...
Hacks simplify safe, effective cleaning
By Norma Vally Home Matters

There’s been so much political mudslinging going on, I think now’s a perfect time to talk about cleaning up. Over the years I’ve accumulated some mighty effective and eco-friendly cleaning hacks and products that can rub out the ugliest and stubbornest of stains and grime.

(Patti Diamond) Pureed pumpkin gives bread pudding a seasonal twist, making the nostalgic comfo ...
Pumpkin adds seasonal twist to bread pudding
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

In a season traditionally filled with good things to eat, let’s add another entry to the dessert table, shall we? I’m talking about bread pudding. Now, here is a dish that radiates nostalgia. Once eaten mainly by the poor to use up stale bread, bread pudding is now considered comfort food extraordinaire.

Carrie Herring Mitchell Elementary School teacher Carrie Herring and two other kindergarten tea ...
Rotary grants help teachers adapt lessons
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Local teachers were able to purchase computer programs, digital equipment and prizes to help their students embrace online learning thanks to the Rotary Club of Boulder City’s annual mini-grant program.

(Patti Diamond) Making a big batch of hearty Bolognese sauce, and then freezing it in meal-size ...
Hearty sauce a gift you give yourself
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Well folks, the season of giving is upon us. So, I’m suggesting you begin by giving yourself a gift. Prepping meals ahead and storing them in your freezer is an excellent way to relieve some holiday stress and that’s a gift we deserve.

Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway To comply with COVID-19 restrictions, the Friends of the ...
Santa Express experience to debut
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Nevada Southern Railway has created a new holiday experience for visitors that follows the COVID-19 guidelines.

 
Seen on Scene: At Trunk or Treat
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

(Patti Diamond) Pressing plastic bugs into the tops of warm sugar cookies leaves creepy impress ...
Easy changes for Halloween won’t ‘bug’ you
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

When you consider that Halloween usually consists of people wandering about outdoors wearing masks, this year might be less different than we anticipate. However, since conventional trick or treating isn’t on the agenda, here are some ideas to make the most of the “quarantine-o-ween.”