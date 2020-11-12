Seen on Scene: At the Angel Tree Pancake Breakfast

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Chuck Barbour, left, and Jerry HcHugh welcomed people to the Angel Tree pancake breakfast Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Boulder City Elks Lodge. Elks Lodge No. 1682 donated use of the room, all the food and $1,500 to the holiday program that provides gifts for needy children and senior citizens in the community.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Members of 3 Other Guyz car club joined with members of Elks Lodge 1682 to prepare about 100 pancake breakfasts Saturday, Nov. 7. On the kitchen crew were, from left, Joe Reffner, Debi Lindermenn, Tom Perkins, Bob Callahan, Tom Mulcahy, Bob Jaques, Ron Holmes and Brock Davis.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Among those attending Saturday’s, Nov. 7, 2020, pancake breakfast to benefit Emergency Aid of Boulder City’s Angel Tree program were, from left, Marian Thiesing, Sam Welsh and Ron Welsh.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Attending the pancake breakfast at Boulder City Elks Lodge on Saturday, Nov. 7, to support the Angel Tree project presented by Emergency Aid of Boulder City were, from left, Judy McComb, Ashlynn McComb and Denise Johnson-Williams.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Four Guys in Bow Ties, a barbershop quartet from Basic High School, provided musical entertainment at the pancake breakfast Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Boulder City Elks Lodge to raise funds for the Angel Tree program presented by Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Chuck Barbour, left, and Jerry McHugh welcomed people to the Angel Tree pancake breakfast Saturday at the Boulder City Elks Lodge. Elks Lodge No. 1682 donated use of the room, all the food and $1,500 to the holiday program that provides gifts for needy children and senior citizens in the community.

Members of 3 Other Guyz car club joined with members of Elks Lodge 1682 to prepare about 100 pancake breakfasts Saturday. On the kitchen crew were, from left, Joe Reffner, Debi Lindermenn, Tom Perkins, Bob Callahan, Tom Mulcahy, Bob Jaques, Ron Holmes and Brock Davis.

Among those attending Saturday’s pancake breakfast to benefit Emergency Aid of Boulder City’s Angel Tree program were, from left, Marian Thiesing, Sam Welsh and Ron Welsh.

Attending the pancake breakfast at Boulder City Elks Lodge on Saturday to support the Angel Tree project presented by Emergency Aid of Boulder City were, from left, Judy McComb, Ashlynn McComb and Denise Johnson-Williams.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Four Guys in Bow Ties, a barbershop quartet from Basic High School, provided musical entertainment at the pancake breakfast Saturday at the Boulder City Elks Lodge to raise funds for the Angel Tree program presented by Emergency Aid of Boulder City.