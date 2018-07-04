Seen on Scene: At St. Jude’s Ranch’s Community Garden

Gabriela Loredon, left, of Las Vegas and Breanna Vreeland, daughter of St. Jude’s Ranch for Children’s Executive Director Christina Vela, were among those who volunteered Saturday to help build a community garden. Volunteers created planters and filled them with enriched soil, filled in rock walkways and planted trees.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Volunteers gathered at St. Jude's Ranch for Children on Saturday to help build a community garden. The garden will serve as a gathering spot, as well as teach children at the ranch about growing food and sustainable living.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Volunteers of all ages, including Natielle, left, and Shylah Martinez of Las Vegas, came to St. Jude's Ranch for Children in Boulder City on Saturday to help build a community garden.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Christina Vela, executive director of St. Jude's Ranch for Children, was on hand Saturday to help build a community garden.

Steve Black, build manager for Green our Planet, help volunteers plant a wonderful pomegranate at St. Jude's Ranch for Children on Saturday in its new community garden. Also planted were a Fuji apple and black mission fig trees.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Donovan Olson, left, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Wes Trancosa of Albuquerque, New Mexico, part of the U.S. Army's leadership corps, came to St. Jude's Ranch for Children on Saturday to help build a community garden.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Brian Franklin, a senior therapeutic house director at St. Jude's Ranch for Children, was among those helping build a community garden on the Boulder City campus Saturday. The garden will serve as a gathering spot, as well as teach children at the ranch about growing food.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Volunteers Lisha Thompson, from left, Melanie Fowler and Brandon Thompson, made their first visit to St. Jude's Ranch for Children in Boulder City on Saturday to help build a community garden. Lisha Thompson works for UPS, which put out a notice that volunteers were needed for the project.

Volunteers gathered at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children on Saturday to help build a community garden. The garden will serve as a gathering spot and teach children at the ranch about growing food and sustainable living.

Steve Black, build manager for Green our Planet, helps volunteers plant a wonderful pomegranate tree at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. Fuji apple and black mission fig trees were also planted.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review