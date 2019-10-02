74°F
Community

Seen on Scene: At National Night Out

By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
October 2, 2019 - 3:24 pm
 

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Grady Jensen, 5, who hopes to become a police officer some day and plans to dress as one for Halloween, enjoyed the chance to sit in a Boulder City Police Department vehicle.

Gavin Donohue, 8, of Boulder City tries out the rock climbing tower at National Night Out, held Tuesday, Oct. 1, in Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Katrina Names, left, and Haley Ferch try on firefighter’s gear at National Night Out at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/

Boulder City Review

The honor guard for the Cpl. Matthew A. Commons Memorial Post 36, Veterans of Foreign Wars, prepares to present the colors at National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Jesse Oliver of the public safety team watches to see if the ball will be caught after hitting it during the softball game against alumni of Boulder City High School at National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

Art in the Park offers attendees the chance to create their own works. Boulder City residents B ...
Art in the Park returns
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The parks in downtown Boulder City will once again be transformed into an outdoor art gallery as Art in the Park returns for its 56th year.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Crimson Manor is part of the Boulder City Haunted Gho ...
Ghosts, monsters to haunt town for Halloween
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Local business owner Tom Devlin has turned one of his passions into another memorable event by teaming up with the creator of Bonnie Screams to offer more Halloween experiences.

High school to celebrate homecoming
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s annual homecoming celebration starts today, Oct. 3, with a parade downtown.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Cyndy Anderson, president of the Boulder City Sunri ...
Seen on Scene: At the Würst Festival
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Cyndy Anderson, president of the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary, shows off one of the golf carts that were featured in the live auction during the club’s 23rd annual Würst Festival.

(Patti Diamond) Infuse flavor into pumpkin by adding onion, garlic, seasonal spices, apple and ...
Pumpkin pairs perfectly with apples in bisque
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Oh, October. It’s officially pumpkin-flavored-everything month. If you want to see the face of bliss, offer your loved ones this easy-to-prepare scrumptious Pumpkin Apple Cider Soup lovingly paired with adorable grilled cheese croutons. I kid you not. This is a dish destined to become a fall family favorite.

(Rebecca Stoelinga) Rebecca Stoelinga, aka Super Stolie, will present a bilingual children’s ...
Community Briefs, Oct. 3
By Boulder City Review

Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway, will hold its monthly bingo session Monday, Oct. 7, at the lodge. The evening will begin at 4:30 p.m. when hamburgers will be available for purchase.

Senior Center, Oct. 3
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Dale Ryan, left, and Jim Parsons manned the grill at the 2018 Würst Festival presented by the ...
Daylong fest highights würst
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Fun for the family and fun raising for the community highlight the 23rd annual Würst Festival presented by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary.

(Patti Diamond) Roasted butternut squash is combined with a browned butter bechamel sauce to cr ...
Roasted squash adds dose comfort to fall lasagna
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Cool, crisp mornings tell us autumn is in the air. The welcome change in season makes us crave the culinary equivalent of a soft cozy sweater. How about caramelized roasted butternut squash with browned butter and rosemary infused creamy bechamel sauce layered with an abundance of gooey mozzarella cheese? This the most blissfully autumnal lasagna ever. Each bite a forkful of comfort.