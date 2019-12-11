Seen on Scene: At Holiday Season Events

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mrs. Claus waved to spectators lining Nevada Way to watch the 48th annual Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Mike Pacini, chairman of Santa's Electric Night Parade, shows off his holiday bling while he hosts the parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, in downtown Boulder City.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Brina Marcus, left, and Kassie Ackerson helped get children to Santa and Mrs. Claus to have their photos taken during Santa’s Picture Party presented by Boulder City Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Erin Sammarco and Janice Giannosa of the Boulder City Community Club helped sell raffle tickets during the 45th annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Boulder City Recreation Center.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Children of all ages participated in the second annual community snowball fight at Wilbur Square Park on Saturday, Dec. 7. All the proceeds from it benefitted Boulder City Little League.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Roz Johnson, seated, Gwen Baccus, left, and Patricia Seay showcased an assortment of jewelry, knitted and sewn items at the 45th annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar presented by the Boulder City Community Club on Saturday, De. 7, 2019, at the city’s recreation center.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Barbara Sutton featured an assortment of handmade Santas, elves and wreaths in her booth at the Doodlebug Craft Bazaar, held Saturday, Dec. 12, 2019, in the Boulder City Recreation Center.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Several Volkswagen Beetles made their way down Nevada Way during Santa's Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Segedy children of Boulder City, from left, Jerry, Joseph, James, John, Courtney and Jeffery, posed for a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus during Santa’s Picture Party on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School’s marching band added festive music to the 48th annual Santa’s Electric Night Parade as it traveled along Nevada Way on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Arabella DiSanza, 12, of Henderson showcased the earring she made of polymer clay and salt dough during the 45th annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar in the city’s recreation center Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. It was her first time selling her creations though she has helped with her family’s booth at the bazaar in the past.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Among the hundreds who lined Nevada Way to watch Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2019, were Lynn Steffens, seated, and Tamara Favela, holding Isabella Steffens.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Chamber of Commerce presented the 48th annual Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. The parade featured 84 entries including floats, bands, dancers and equestrians.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A giant inflatable Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer highlighted the entry presented by Boulder City Elks Lodge 1682 during the 48th annual Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Don Williams filled his truck bed with inflatable decorations and added lights to join the 48th annual Santa’s Electric Night Parade presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Roasting marshmallows at Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s headquarters on Nevada Way before Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, were, from left, Ryder McGhee, Dora Martinez, interpretation and education program manager; Landon McGhee, Tessa McGhee and Lynn Neufeld, visitor services for the park.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Mike Pacini, chairman of Santa’s Electric Night Parade, showed off his holiday bling while hosting the parade Saturday in downtown Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Several Volkswagen Beetles made their way down Nevada Way during Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Children of all ages participated in the second annual community snowball fight at Wilbur Square Park on Saturday. All of the proceeds from it benefited Boulder City Little League.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Brina Marcus, left, and Kassie Ackerson helped get children to Santa and Mrs. Claus to have their photos taken during Santa’s Picture Party presented by Boulder City Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

The Segedy children of Boulder City, from left, Jerry, Joseph, James, John, Courtney and Jeffery, posed for a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus during Santa’s Picture Party on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Barbara Sutton featured an assortment of handmade Santas, elves and wreaths in her booth at the Doodlebug Craft Bazaar held Saturday in the Boulder City Recreation Center.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Arabella DiSanza, 12, of Henderson, showcased the earring she made of polymer clay and salt dough during the 45th annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar in the city’s recreation center Saturday, Dec. 7. It was her first time selling her creations; she has helped with her family’s booth at the bazaar in the past.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Among the hundreds who lined Nevada Way to watch Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 12, were Lynn Steffens, seated, and Tamara Favela, holding Isabella Steffens.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce presented the 48th annual Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7. The parade featured 84 entries including floats, bands, dancers and equestrians.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s marching band added festive music to the 48th annual Santa’s Electric Night Parade as it traveled along Nevada Way on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

A giant inflatable Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer highlighted the entry presented by Boulder City Elks Lodge 1682 during the 48th annual Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Don Williams filled his truck bed with inflatable decorations and added lights to join the 48th annual Santa’s Electric Night Parade presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Mrs. Claus waved to spectators lining Nevada Way to watch the 48th annual Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Erin Sammarco and Janice Giannosa of the Boulder City Community Club helped sell raffle tickets during the 45th annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Boulder City Recreation Center.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Roz Johnson, seated, Gwen Baccus, left, and Patricia Seay showcased an assortment of jewelry, knitted and sewn items at the 45th annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar presented by the Boulder City Community Club on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the city’s recreation center.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Roasting marshmallows at Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s headquarters on Nevada Way before Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, were, from left, Ryder McGhee; Dora Martinez, interpretation and education program manager; Landon McGhee, Tessa McGhee and Lynn Neufeld, visitor services for the recreation area.