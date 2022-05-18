87°F
Seen on Scene: At Historic Preservation Day

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
May 18, 2022 - 3:45 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Tiane Marie, manager of the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum and author of “Boulder City: Past & Present,” spoke during Historic Preservation Day activities Saturday, May 14.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Cheryl Waites, at right, was on hand to answer questions about the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum during Historic Preservation Day activities inside the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Building on Saturday, May 14. In the background are Susan Kaumans, left, and Marion Hoekenga of the Boulder City Art Guild.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Area residents gathered inside the Boulder Dam Hotel to hear about the property’s history during Historic Preservation Day activities Saturday, May 14.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Cherie Anderson, left, and Judy Hoskins show off some of the custom painted roof tiles from the old water filtration plant in front of the historic building Saturday, May 14, during Historic Preservation Day activities. The tiles were auctioned the following day to raise funds for the Boulder City Art Guild and Boulder City History & Arts Foundation.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Tiane Marie, manager of the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum and author of “Boulder City: Past &Present,” spoke during Historic Preservation Day activities Saturday.

Cheryl Waites, at right, was on hand to answer questions about the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum during Historic Preservation Day activities inside the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Building on Saturday. In the background are Susan Kaumans, left, and Marion Hoekenga of the Boulder City Art Guild.

Area residents gathered inside the Boulder Dam Hotel to hear about the property’s history during Historic Preservation Day activities Saturday.

Cherie Anderson, left, and Judy Hoskins show off some of the custom painted roof tiles from the old water filtration plant in front of the historic building Saturday during Historic Preservation Day activities. The tiles were auctioned the following day to raise funds for the Boulder City Art Guild and Boulder City History &Arts Foundation.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

Dave Maxwell
Man’s delusions lead to rampage with an ax
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

The little, quiet, small town of Austin we know today was once a bustling midstate contemporary of Virginia City. About 165 miles east of Virginia City, it spawned many more mineral strikes than in the Comstock area.

(Norma Vally) The Nevada State Contractors Board can help homeowners ensure they are hiring lic ...
Homeowners warned of increasing contractor, service scams
By Norma Vally Home Matters

The Nevada State Contractors Board is warning homeowners, especially the more vulnerable, like senior citizens and non-English speaking residents, to be on the lookout for unsolicited “too good too be true” offers from door-to-door salesmen or inexpensive home services from sites like Craigslist.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Members of Beta Sigma Phi sorority recognized Cokie ...
Sorority recognizes women’s achievements
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Members from three chapters of Beta Sigma Phi sorority in Boulder City gathered Monday, April 25, night to celebrate Founder’s Day. The celebration also included honoring Cokie Booth as the Community Lady of the Year, Julie Boyster as the Sorority Lady of the Year and Krishun Stanton, who was recognized for 25 years of membership through the silver circle ritual.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The 2022 Spring Jamboree will take place from 8:45 ...
Spring celebrated at annual Jamboree
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s annual Spring Jamboree is back next weekend, bringing with it many activities for residents and visitors.

(Bob Morris) The internal rot of dead wood can be seen on thie African sumac.
Pepper trees drop leaves year-round
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I have a California pepper tree near my pool that’s constantly dropping leaves into it. I am wondering if I can lower its height so it will drop fewer leaves and stems. Anything else I should think about?

Veterans museum would be good addition to city
By Chuck N. Baker Boulder City Review

Several weeks ago a headline in this newspaper read, “City seeks help for ways to spend funds.” For some folks, this would be a humorous headline. After all, a government agency seeking advice on how to spend taxpayer money? The funds have been allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act and their actual purpose is to help the city recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city seeks to gain input from residents and has even placed a small item in its utility mailer seeking spending ideas.

Christa May Garrett Junior High School teacher Christa May was recently named the Nevada Associ ...
May’s passion for job recognized
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Garrett Junior High School teacher’s passion for her students was recently recognized when she was named the Nevada Association of School Councils’ Middle School Advisor of the Year.