Seen on Scene: At Free Fishing Day
Left, Juan Santos helps his son, Angel Santos, fish during Free Fishing Day, presented by the Nevada Department of Wildlife, at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday.
Left, Juan Santos helps his son, Angel Santos, fish during Free Fishing Day, presented by the Nevada Department of Wildlife, at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday.
Above, people were still able to come and participate in Free Fishing Day at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City on Saturday despite COVID-19.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Ayla Kiwanuka, left, and her dad, Hemdee Kiwanuka, right, get some fishing pointers from Steven Hoffman on Free Fishing Day at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Ducks on the pond at Veterans Memorial Park didn’t seem disturbed by the people who came to enjoy Free Fishing Day activities Saturday.