Community

Seen on Scene: At Boulder City Fire Department’s Pancake Breakfast

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
October 16, 2019 - 3:32 pm
 

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Boulder City firefighter Walt West, left, explains how a fire ax is used to break through a roof to Faith Stetson, 3, and her father Adam Stetson, pastor of Christ Lutheran Church, during the department’s annual open house and pancake breakfast Saturday, Oct. 12. Anastasia Stetson, 1½, in front, was more interested in seeing the inside of the firetruck.

Interim Fire Chief Steve Walton shows his grandson Jase Walton, 4, the inside of a fire engine during the Boulder City Fire Department’s annual open house and pancake breakfast Saturday, Oct. 12.

Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus and Councilwoman Claudia Bridges were on hand for Saturday’s, Oct. 12, open house and pancake breakfast.

The Keller family of Boulder City, from left, Lucille, 8, Henry, 5 and Jake inspected the firefighting equipment on a fire truck during the Boulder City Fire Department’s annual open house and pancake breakfast Saturday, Oct. 12.

Boulder City firefighters Aaron Power, left, and Daniel Schuster helped serve bacon and pancakes during Saturday’s, Oct. 12, open house and pancake breakfast at the fire station. Power has been with the department for about six years and Schuster has been with the department for 10 years.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Boulder City firefighter Carl Ford was among those offering tours of the newly remodeled fire station during Saturday’s, Oct. 12, open house and pancake breakfast. The nearly year-long project was finished last week and touched nearly every part of the station, including an expanded kitchen and day room.

Among those attending the open house and pancake breakfast Saturday, Oct. 12, at Boulder City Fire Station were, from left, Nanette Bounty, Larry Bounty, a former captain who retired from the department 12 years ago; Paul Shapiro, who retired from the Las Vegas Fire Department; and Nancy Shapiro, a retired police dispatcher.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

A piece of antique firefighting equipment sits in front of the newly remodeled Boulder City Fire Department. The department hosted its annual open house and pancake breakfast Saturday, Oct. 12.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Grace Community Church's 72nd annual Country Store ...
‘Massive’ sale planned for annual Country Store
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Grace Community Church’s long-standing fundraiser in Boulder City is happening this week and will have more items for sale than ever before.

(Patti Diamond) You can amp up the volume on pumpkin spice whoopie pies by flavoring the creamy ...
Spice up your life: Four ways to make whoopie
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Nestled snugly between “barbecued-flavored-everything-time” and “peppermint-flavored-everything-time” we have my personal favorite: “pumpkin-spice-flavored-everything-time.” This week I have a wonderful dessert overflowing with the nectar of the pumpkin spice gods.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Austen Brown was presented with an InstaPot by Sama ...
Numero Uno
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Austen Brown’s green chili enchiladas

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) The Boulder City Animal Shelter is home to many kittens in need o ...
Community Briefs, Oct. 17
By Boulder City Review

Republican women to hear secretary of state

Senior Center, Oct. 17
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School junior Calli Williams cuts o ...
Students schooled on education
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

School is all about learning and for some local students it includes more than reading, writing and arithmetic.

(Nevada Department of Veterans Services) Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, right, names Veterans of Fo ...
Local VFW, auxiliary recognized for support of veterans
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post was recently recognized by Gov. Steve Sisolak for its work supporting veterans.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) “Stellaluna,” a story about young bat ...
Children’s tale to be told on walk through museum
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Library and the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum have partnered to promote literacy for children and adults through StoryWalk.

(Patti Diamond) By taking advantage of sales and seasonal fruits, you can create a charcuterie ...
Charcuterie board can be built on budget
By Patti Diamond Boulder City Review

“Oooooh! Try this cheese with a bite of this and a sip of that!” It’s the hottest trend in easy home entertaining: a charcuterie board overflowing with wonderful nibbly noshy goodies to mix and match.

(Norma Vally) To make your own fall-scented candle in an apple, use a marker to trace the diame ...
Fall candles raise burning issues
By Norma Vally Home Matters

The sights and scents of fall are unmistakable. Bringing that autumn ambiance into your home is easy by adding seasonal scented candles. That dancing light and autumn aroma will make any room cozy and inviting. With just a flick of a matchstick, autumn is in the air.