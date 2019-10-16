Seen on Scene: At Boulder City Fire Department’s Pancake Breakfast

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City firefighter Walt West, left, explains how a fire axe is used to break through a roof to Faith Stetson, 3, and her father Adam Stetson, pastor of Christ Lutheran Church, during the department’s annual open house and pancake breakfast Saturday, Oct. 12. Anastasia Stetson, 1 1/2, in front, was more interested in seeing the inside of the fire truck.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Interim Fire Chief Steve Walton shows his grandson Jase Walton, 4, the inside of a fire engine during the Boulder City Fire Department’s annual open house and pancake breakfast Saturday, Oct. 12.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City firefighters Aaron Power, left, and Daniel Schuster helped serve bacon and pancakes during Saturday’s, Oct. 12, open house and pancake breakfast at the fire station. Power has been with the department for about six years and Schuster has been with the department for 10 years.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Keller family of Boulder City, from left, Lucille, 8, Henry, 5 and Jake inspected the firefighting equipment on a fire truck during the Boulder City Fire Department’s annual open house and pancake breakfast Saturday, Oct. 12.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus and Councilwoman Claudia Bridges were on hand for Saturday’s, Oct. 12, open house and pancake breakfast at the Boulder City Fire Department.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Among those attending the open house and pancake breakfast Saturday, Oct. 12, at Boulder City Fire Station were, from left, Nanette Bounty, Larry Bounty, a former captain who retired from the department 12 years ago; Paul Shapiro, who retired from the Las Vegas Fire Department; and Nancy Shapiro, a retired police dispatcher.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City firefighter Carl Ford was among those offering tours of the newly remodeled fire station during Saturday’s, Oct. 12, open house and pancake breakfast. The nearly year-long project was finished last week and touched nearly every part of the station, including an expanded kitchen and day room.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A piece of antique firefighting equipment sits in front of the newly remodeled Boulder City Fire Department. The department hosted its annual open house and pancake breakfast Saturday, Oct. 12.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Boulder City firefighter Walt West, left, explains how a fire ax is used to break through a roof to Faith Stetson, 3, and her father Adam Stetson, pastor of Christ Lutheran Church, during the department’s annual open house and pancake breakfast Saturday, Oct. 12. Anastasia Stetson, 1½, in front, was more interested in seeing the inside of the firetruck.

Interim Fire Chief Steve Walton shows his grandson Jase Walton, 4, the inside of a fire engine during the Boulder City Fire Department’s annual open house and pancake breakfast Saturday, Oct. 12.

Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus and Councilwoman Claudia Bridges were on hand for Saturday’s, Oct. 12, open house and pancake breakfast.

The Keller family of Boulder City, from left, Lucille, 8, Henry, 5 and Jake inspected the firefighting equipment on a fire truck during the Boulder City Fire Department’s annual open house and pancake breakfast Saturday, Oct. 12.

Boulder City firefighters Aaron Power, left, and Daniel Schuster helped serve bacon and pancakes during Saturday’s, Oct. 12, open house and pancake breakfast at the fire station. Power has been with the department for about six years and Schuster has been with the department for 10 years.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Boulder City firefighter Carl Ford was among those offering tours of the newly remodeled fire station during Saturday’s, Oct. 12, open house and pancake breakfast. The nearly year-long project was finished last week and touched nearly every part of the station, including an expanded kitchen and day room.

Among those attending the open house and pancake breakfast Saturday, Oct. 12, at Boulder City Fire Station were, from left, Nanette Bounty, Larry Bounty, a former captain who retired from the department 12 years ago; Paul Shapiro, who retired from the Las Vegas Fire Department; and Nancy Shapiro, a retired police dispatcher.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

A piece of antique firefighting equipment sits in front of the newly remodeled Boulder City Fire Department. The department hosted its annual open house and pancake breakfast Saturday, Oct. 12.