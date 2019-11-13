Seen on Scene: At BC Art Guild’s Artists in Action Holiday Show and Sale

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Sylvia Aldebol demonstrates her painting technique during Boulder City Art Guild’s Artists in Action Holiday Show and Sale on Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Boulder City Recreation Center. She was painting a portrait of a woman and her dog.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Abigail Brewer, 9, left, paints a rock at the Square 1 Gallery booth hosted by store co-owner Darcy Cory during Boulder City Art Guild’s Artists in Action Holiday Show and Sale on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Boulder City Recreation Center.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Georgia Lawson displayed some of the pet portraits she painted in watercolors and acyrlics at Boulder City Art Guild’s Artists in Action Holiday Show and Sale on Saturday, Nov. 9. She began drawing pets while working as a pet and house sitter.

