Seen on Scene: At BC Art Guild’s Artists in Action Holiday Show and Sale
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Sylvia Aldebol demonstrates her painting technique during the Boulder City Art Guild’s Artists in Action Holiday Show and Sale on Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Boulder City Recreation Center. She was painting a portrait of a woman and her dog.
Abigail Brewer, 9, left, paints a rock at the Square 1 Gallery booth hosted by store co-owner Darcy Cory during the Boulder City Art Guild’s Artists in Action Holiday Show and Sale on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Boulder City Recreation Center.
Georgia Lawson displays some of the pet portraits she painted in watercolors and acyrlics at the Boulder City Art Guild’s Artists in Action Holiday Show and Sale on Saturday, Nov. 9. She began drawing pets while working as a pet and house sitter.