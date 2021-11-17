Seen on Scene: At Artists in Action
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Abi, left, and Joseph Brewer made their own Christmas cards at one of the booths at Boulder City Art Guild’s Artists in Action holiday show Saturday at the Boulder City Recreation Center.
Ceramic artist Bill Rowe works on a cup during Boulder City Art Guild’s Artists in Action holiday show Saturday inside the city’s recreation center.
Boulder City Art Guild held its holiday Artists in Action Show at the city’s recreation center Saturday and Sunday. In addition to showcasing their works, artists demonstrated their techniques.