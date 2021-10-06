66°F
Community

Seen on Scene: At Art in the Park

By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
October 6, 2021 - 4:09 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Custom jeweler Shelli “Shell-Bell” Kahl said she has been participating in Art in the Park for 15 years and loves that it’s back. The annual fundraiser returned Saturday and Sunday after being canceled in 2020 due the pandemic.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Harper Kristoff, left, and Audrey Steffen paint pictures Saturday at Michelle Sullivan’s Art in the Park booth. Sullivan teaches at Mitchell Elementary School.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Thousands of people filled four downtown Boulder City parks Saturday as Art in the Park returned. The 57th annual event, featuring a variety of fine arts and crafts, raises funds for Boulder City Hospital.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Declan Conyers, 7, of Las Vegas created his own work of art Saturday during Art in the Park, a fundraiser presented by the Boulder City Hospital Foundation.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Gregg Visintainer, left, this year’s featured artist at Boulder City Hospital Foundation’s annual Art in the Park, displays the drawing he created honoring health care heroes. His brother, Chadd Visintainer, helped at his booth in Wilbur Square Park.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Michael Brown of Las Vegas tests out one of the Hawaiian Sun Chairs on display in North Escalante Park on Sunday as part of the annual Art in the Park.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear

Boulder City Review

