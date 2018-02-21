Seen on Scene: As St. Jude’s Visits Rail Explorers

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Alex Catchpoole, owner and chief operating officer of Rail Explorers, provides a safety lesson to youth from St. Jude's Ranch for Children on Feb. 15 before they and staff members took the rail cars on a ride.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Camille Moore, 7, and her brother Latino "Junior" Moore, 6, enjoy lunch before touring the Nevada State Railroad Museum and going on a rail car adventure with Rail Explorers on Feb. 15.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review St. Jude's Ranch for Children youth care specialist Tina Bellerose, left, and Dallas Tanner, 13, get ready to pedal a rail car as Rail Explorers hosted around 40 children and staff members for an afternoon ride Feb. 15. Peeking in from behind is Diamond Wills, 17.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Karen Orellana, 16, left, and Sarah Bernstein, 17, get ready to ride the rails Feb. 15 as Rail Explorers hosted about 40 children and staff members from St. Jude's Ranch for Children for lunch, a tour of the Nevada State Railroad Museum and ride.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Randy Hees, director of the Nevada State Railroad Museum, leads a tour for children from St. Jude's Ranch for Children on Feb. 15. They were guests of Rail Explorers, which treated the youth and staff members to lunch and a ride on their rail cars.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review