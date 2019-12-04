Scout troop marks 70 years

(Scott Meyer) Members of Boy Scout Troop 7 of Boulder City participated in a clean-up event at Lake Mead National Recreation Area as part of an Eagle Scout project.

(Brent Solberg) Adventures are part of the activities offered to members of Boy Scout Troop 7 of Boulder City. The troop is marking its 70th anniversary in December 2019.

Seventy is a magic number for Boy Scout Troop 7 this year.

The Boulder City Scout troop will be marking its 70th anniversary and 70 continuous years of support from its sponsoring organization, Boulder City Elks Lodge 1682. Additionally, the troop has promoted 70 Scouts to the rank of Eagle, the highest honor one can achieve in Boy Scouts.

An anniversary celebration and court of honor are planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway. All current and past members of both organizations are invited to attend.

Scott Meyer, who serves as a member of the troop’s advisory committee and is a former scoutmaster, said the troop was chartered in December 1949.

Having continuous support from the organization that sponsored the troop is rare, he said.

The relationship between the two organizations is symbiotic, providing support and labor as needed for events and activities. The Elks also provide the Scouts with a meeting location and place for special events.

Troop 7 is for boys and girls between the ages of 11 and 18, though Meyer said the troop keeps certain events, such as camping trips, separate.

Activities vary each year and usually depend on the interests of the troop’s scoutmaster, Meyer said. The key, however, is to keep being a member of the troop fun for the kids.

“We keep the ‘outing’ in Scouting. It keeps them interested,” he added.

He also said the organization teaches skills the children can use for the rest of their lives.

“The Scouting program is leadership training,” Meyer said. “Kids get leadership positions and the chance to fail under protective guidance. They learn how to fix their mistakes.”

Additionally, they learn skills and discover career opportunities by earning merit badges.

Meyer said the Scouting program offers 128 merit badges. Those seeking the Eagle rank must earn 21 badges in total, including 13 required merit badges. Among the 13 that are required are the three citizenship merit badges.

Meyer teaches the citizenship programs, which focus on local, national and world citizenship.

He said it takes between three and four years for a Scout to earn the Eagle rank. While not required to remain in the troop, Meyer said many choose to become Eagles because the honor can go on their resumes and college applications like other achievements.

“It shows a business leader this kid can set long-term goals and meet them,” he said, adding that Eagle Scouts who enlist in the military are given a higher rank.

In addition to its regular activities, the troop started an adventure crew for people between the ages of 14 and 21 about five years ago. As its name implies, it offers a bit more adventurous activities than a typical Scout troop.

