84°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Roasted squash adds dose comfort to fall lasagna

By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime
September 25, 2019 - 3:25 pm
 

Cool, crisp mornings tell us autumn is in the air. The welcome change in season makes us crave the culinary equivalent of a soft cozy sweater. How about caramelized roasted butternut squash with browned butter and rosemary infused creamy bechamel sauce layered with an abundance of gooey mozzarella cheese? This the most blissfully autumnal lasagna ever. Each bite a forkful of comfort.

This recipe is vegetarian making it perfect for meatless Mondays. If you wish to add meat, I suggest cooked and crumbled Italian sausage or turkey Italian sausage.

To maximize savings for this recipe, get a whole squash rather than precut butternut squash. To prepare the squash, cut off both ends and use a vegetable peeler to remove the skin. A paper towel will help hold the slippery little devil. Slice it in half the long way, remove the seeds with a spoon then slice or cube the squash.

One cool thing about this recipe is the roasted squash, browned butter and the bechamel sauce can be made and enjoyed individually all season long.

Bon appetite!

ROASTED BUTTERNUT LASAGNA WITH BROWNED BUTTER AND ROSEMARY

Time: 2 hours

Yield: 6-8 servings

What you’ll need:

For the squash:

1 3/4-pound butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 1/4-inch slices

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

For the bechamel sauce:

4 cups milk

2 tablespoons dried rosemary

1/3 cup butter

1 clove garlic, minced

1/3 cup flour

1/2 cup Parmesan

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

To assemble the lasagna:

12 pieces lasagna pasta

3 cups mozzarella, shredded

3/4 cups Parmesan, grated

Here’s how:

Preheat oven to 425 F.

Cover a large shallow baking pan with foil and cooking spray. You may need two pans depending on size. Toss squash with oil until coated and spread in one layer in pan(s). Sprinkle with cinnamon, nutmeg, salt and pepper. Roast in the oven for 30-40 minutes or until soft and caramelized.

After you remove the squash reduce oven temperature to 350 F.

Meanwhile, heat some well-salted water for the pasta. Boil pasta for 7 minutes. Drain and lightly coat with oil to prevent them from sticking.

Make the sauce: In a saucepan, simmer milk with rosemary for 10 minutes, stirring often. Strain through a sieve.

While that’s happening, heat another saucepan over medium-low heat, add butter. Whisking constantly, cook butter until bubbly and little brown bits appear on the bottom of the pan, about 5 minutes. Remove the butter from the heat; add garlic, whisking for an additional 30 seconds. Place back on heat and, whisking constantly, add in flour and cook roux about 3 minutes.

Whisk in milk mixture in a slow stream until smooth. Add Parmesan, nutmeg and salt. Simmer sauce, whisking occasionally, until thickened, about 10 minutes.

Assemble the lasagna: Toss the cheeses in a bowl; set aside 1/2 cup for topping.

Butter or spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Coat the bottom of the dish with 1/2 cup of the bechamel. Lay three noodles side by side on top of the sauce. Cover with one-quarter of the remaining bechamel. Sprinkle with one-quarter of the cheese mixture, then arrange one-third of the squash in a layer.

Arrange more noodles on top and repeat the layers twice more (noodles, bechamel, cheese, squash).

Top with the last three noodles, then cover with the remaining bechamel; sprinkle with the reserved 1/2 cup cheese.

Cover dish with foil, tented to prevent it from touching the top layer. Bake for 30 minutes.

Remove foil and bake 10 minutes more, or until top is bubbling and golden.

Let lasagna rest 5 minutes.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is a recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Dale Ryan, left, and Jim Parsons manned the grill at the 2018 Würst Festival presented by the ...
Daylong fest highights würst
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Fun for the family and fun raising for the community highlight the 23rd annual Würst Festival presented by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary.

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Bobbi came to the shelter when her owner could no longer care for ...
Community Briefs, Sept. 26
By Boulder City Review

See Spot Run to hold bake sale Friday

Senior Center, Sept. 26
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Susan Mitchell) James Rice and Andrew Rice, great-grandsons of Luanna and Carl Mitchell, stand ...
Family creates Constitution display at library
Boulder City Review

Keeping with a 15-year tradition, the Mitchell-Stankovic family of Boulder City has created an educational display about the U.S. Constitution at Boulder City Library. The display was created in honor of Constitution Week, which is marked annually by Daughters of the American Revolution, Silver State Chapter.

(Patti Diamond) Apple strudel evokes fall with it’s spices and apples baked inside a flaky pa ...
Dessert evokes flavors of fall
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Thank you, summer. It’s been a blast, but we’ve had our fill of scorching heat and dusty days. We know better than anyone how wonderful it feels when the leaves begin to change, temperatures drop and autumnal bliss is in the air. It may not be here yet, but we know it’s coming.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Shannon Chavez of the Senior Center of Boulder City ...
Seen on Scene: At the Senior Center Ice Cream Social
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Shannon Chavez of the Senior Center of Boulder City puts some whipped cream on Joe Rowe’s dish of ice cream during an ice cream social at the center Friday, Sept. 13.

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Mouser is a 5-year-old female cat in need of a new home. Mouser i ...
Community Briefs, Sept. 19
By Boulder City Review

Early Boulder City topic of talk

Senior Center, Sept. 19
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Norma Vally) A blue accent wall brings color and calm to an office.
Take the ‘pain’ out of making paint choice
By Norma Vally Home Matters

The bright yellow leaves fallen on my lawn, albeit heat-induced, remind me that autumn will soon bring us its fabulous color palette. Early fall and preholidays is the perfect time to paint because opening windows for ventilation is ideal. And it will get your house spiffy for the upcoming gatherings. If painting is on your to-do list, start planning now.