41°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Ring in new year with inspired cocktail creations

By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime
December 30, 2020 - 3:08 pm
 
(Patti Diamond) Celebratory cocktails get an added boost when made with vodka infused with your ...
(Patti Diamond) Celebratory cocktails get an added boost when made with vodka infused with your favorite fruits or herbs, such as this one featuring cranberries and lime.

Let’s pay homage to what remains of the holiday spirit by crafting some seasonal spirits of our own. I’m going to explore infusing vodka with fruits, vegetables and herbs.

You’ve seen flavored vodkas on liquor store shelves, but have you ever thought of making your own infused vodka? Not only is it very inexpensive, but say goodbye to artificial flavorings and colors and gain absolute control over the ingredients. You can make simple infusions or create signature blends to add superpower to cocktail hour.

It’s surprisingly easy to do. All you need is a large wide-mouth glass jar with an airtight lid (not plastic unless you’re making plastic flavored vodka), a fine mesh strainer, cheese cloth or coffee filters, and a funnel. Save empty vodka bottles to refill with your infused creations later. Of course, you’ll need vodka and ingredients to infuse, but we’ll get to that in a moment.

First, I’d like to share how to make cheap vodka taste more like top-shelf vodka. There is no sense in paying for top-shelf vodka for our purpose. The secret is filtering vodka with a charcoal-activated water filter, like a Brita or PUR brand filter pitcher. Just designate a new filter exclusively for vodka because you won’t want to use it for water after you use it for vodka.

Activate it, as per manufacturer instructions then drain the water. Proceed by pouring the vodka through the filter just as you would water. You’ll want to run it through several times. I find seven times is the charm. Will this method fool a sophisticated palate into thinking its top shelf? Nope. Will it improve the results when infused or mixed in a cocktail? Absolutely.

I feel it’s appropriate that I write about adult beverages to send off 2020 and welcome in the new year. Had I known what 2020 would be like, I would have led with this. Happy new year!

How to infuse vodka

Into a clean glass jar with a lid, place your infusion ingredients, top off with vodka and close lid. Shaking the jar daily, infuse for 12 hours to seven days. Different ingredients require different amounts of time to infuse, and then there’s adjustment to your personal taste. I have guidelines below but taste your infusion every day until you’re satisfied with your results. It’s a tough job, but somebody’s got to do it.

When you’re happy with the flavor, strain the infusion material out and decant into a clean bottle or jar. Enjoy immediately or store in a cool, dark place for as many as 12 months.

Here are some ideas to get you started.

Berry vodka: Use strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, cherries or a combination. Wash berries and roughly chop. Using 1-2 cups berries for every 3-4 cups of vodka. Infuse for three to seven days.

Citrus vodka: Use lemons, limes, oranges, grapefruit or a combination. Wash and slice fruit. Fill jar about halfway with fruit and top with vodka. Infuse for three to seven days.

Alternatively, using a vegetable peeler, remove the zest in strips. Reserve fruit for another purpose. Infuse zest for one to two days. You can also add zest to other infusions for complex flavors.

Cranberry lime vodka: Combine 1 cup chopped cranberries with the zest of one lime. Infuse for one to two days. Sweeten to taste.

Herbed vodka: Combine 1-2 large sprigs of basil or another favorite herb (dill, mint, sage, tarragon etc.). Infuse for two to seven days, tasting frequently. Serve with tonic or soda or make into martinis or bloody Marys.

Bloody Mary vodka: In a large container, place 1 sliced tomato, ¼ sliced onion, 2 chopped celery stalks, ½ sliced cucumber, 1 sliced lemon, 1 sprig of fresh herb like basil or dill, 2 garlic cloves. Infuse with 750 milliliters vodka for a minimum of three days. Remove all the vegetables and strain vodka. Refrigerate until ready to use. If you like it spicy, add a sliced jalapeño in the last hour only.

If you choose to infuse some booze to use tonight, lemon zest or hot peppers (jalapeño or serrano) take mere hours to give intense flavor to vodka.

To sweeten your infusions add simple syrup. But please don’t buy it. Make it. It’s called simple syrup for a reason. In a saucepan simmer equal parts sugar and water until the sugar has dissolved.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is a recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti @divasonadime.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Injured vets get homes tailored to their needs
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

A nonprofit organization that provides assistance to select U.S. veterans who served in the Middle East after 9/11 is not particularly well-known in Nevada, but it’s beginning to gain a large presence. Homes For Our Troops builds mortgage-free homes for qualified veterans who have suffered severe injuries including missing limbs, varying levels of paralysis, blindness and traumatic brain injury. The homes are specially adapted for those particular 9/11 veterans, not only giving them and their families a place to live, but also enabling them to rebuild their lives.

(Patti Diamond) Popovers, infused with garlic, sage and Parmesan, turn an ordinary meal into so ...
Make holiday weekend pop with popovers
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

In mere hours Christmas 2020 will be a magical memory, but the celebration continues. This weekend let’s indulge in a treat that makes any day a special occasion. Popovers.

Dam Short Film Festival The 2021 Dam Short Film Festival will be held virtually rather than in ...
Film festival moves online
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The 2021 Dam Short Film Festival will still showcase unusual, original and entertaining short films despite not being held in person for the first time in its history.

Sweeten season with two merry cookies
Sweeten season with two merry cookies
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

If you’re only going to make two cookie recipes this holiday season, may I humbly suggest these two scrumptious cookies? One is the ultimate deep rich chocolate cookie; the second is the ultimate buttery soft vanilla cookie. They are so perfectly compatible yet totally different. And the cherry on top is one uses three egg whites and the other three egg yolks. It’s like it was meant to be.

(Getty Images) Tenderfoot Station, near the middle of the Forty Mile Desert, became a stop for ...
Travelers’ way station named after oxen’s sore feet
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

During the summer of 1849,, as groups of gold seekers, some large, some small, were heading to the California gold fields near Sutter’s Fort, it brought a lot of people into contact with the Humboldt River in what later became Nevada. Dry, dusty conditions existed all along the way. Those who came early had some knowledge, albeit not enough, of the section that emptied into where Lovelock is today, and continued into the area between Fernley and Fallon. It is but one of many stories to be found when you go in search of Nevada’s Yesteryear.

 
Boulder’s Best: Holiday displays light up town
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

This home on Saddle Drive is accented with blue holiday lights and offers passersby a light projection show.

Hannah Doss Hannah Doss renovates a railroad car she purchased at an auction in 2017. She turne ...
Story tellers corner: Tale takes children on ‘Journey’ of hope, adventure
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Finding and affording a new place to live can be one of the most difficult and stressful things to do when you’re moving, and one Boulder City resident came up with a unique solution when she moved to town from across the country.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Dorothy Burns turns 103 on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. She ...
Centenarian feted on birthday
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

For many people in Boulder City, Monday was just another day. For Dorothy Burns, it was something special because she celebrated her 103rd birthday.

(Norma Vally) Attach a hose to your water heater to drain of any sediment that may accumulate a ...
Preventive maintenance gets you out of hot water
By Norma Vally Home Matters

It’s cold out there and the holidays are upon us — the worst time of year for your water heater to go on the fritz. In winter months the water entering your tank is far colder and the unit needs to work harder to heat it.

(Patti Diamond) Foodies in your life will appreciate homemade holiday gifts of honey roasted or ...
Gift-giving solution costs peanuts
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

As we run this holiday marathon, it’s nice to have the occasional quick win, right? Here are three foodie gifts that are cheaper, easier and faster than baking cookies. Let’s make candied nuts that aren’t nuts.