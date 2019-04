P.E.O., Chapter AF, recently installed new officers for the philanthropic educational nonprofit. Serving for the 2019-2020 year will be, from left, Norma Barth, chaplain; Bev Mazza, treasurer; Anita Pocius, recording secretary; Laurie Hartig, corresponding secretary; Jeannine Hassoldt, president; and Francyl Gawryn, vice president. Not pictured is Ronda Belleau, guard.