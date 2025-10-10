Rating reflects teachers’ commitment and determination of students

There’s no better way to begin this school year than by celebrating a truly incredible accomplishment of Garrett Junior High School officially earning a 5-Star school rating. This distinction represents the highest level of achievement under Nevada’s School Performance Framework and recognizes not only strong academic performance, but also growth, teamwork, and a positive school culture.

We are also incredibly proud to share that Garrett Junior High School earned the top science scores in the entire district, a remarkable achievement that reflects both the commitment of our teachers and the determination of our students. This success is the result of hands-on, inquiry-based instruction that encourages curiosity, critical thinking, and real-world application. From our Project Lead the Way courses to our hydroponics and robotics programs, students are learning to think like scientists by asking questions, testing out their ideas, and analyzing results to see what they need to do next. Our science team’s dedication to engaging lessons and high expectations has truly paid off.

This success also belongs to our entire Bobcat family. Our dedicated teachers and staff work tirelessly to ensure every student is supported and challenged, to be the best version of themselves each day. They create classrooms that are engaging and focused on meaningful learning. Our students deserve that same level of credit, because their hard work, perseverance, and grit continue to shine through in every subject area. And, of course, our incredible families play a vital role, partnering with us to support their child’s learning every step of the way. It takes a community to reach this level of excellence, and the Garrett community continues to prove what’s possible when we work together.

We are driven to continue that success this year by reducing chronic absenteeism, providing high-quality instruction, and expanding our STEAM programs that promote innovation, imagination, and ingenuity. As we build on this foundation, it is evident that our Bobcat community is ready to level up.

Our robotics teams are gearing up for competition in just a few weeks, showcasing teamwork, problem-solving, and creativity as they design, build, and get their robots for this year’s challenge. In our hydroponics lab, students are cultivating a variety of plants while learning the science of sustainable growing. Our advanced hydroponics classes recently took things to a new level, planting their very own bonsai trees as part of a long-term project that teaches patience, precision, and care for living things. Every morning before school starts, our Student Council is busy every day planning spirit weeks, hosting games and music on Friday mornings, and getting ready for their Epic Halloween Party.

The fine and performing arts are thriving as well. Garrett has six talented musicians selected for the CCSD Middle School Honor Choir, an achievement that highlights their dedication to music and level of support our music department provides.

Our band students are preparing for their first concert of the year, filling the courtyard with music. Meanwhile, our yearbook staff is hard at work designing a yearbook of our Bobcat experiences, and our broadcast class has launched this year’s newscast of everything happening at Garrett.

Every corner and class of our campus is learning, showing their creativity, and trying new ideas. Whether in classrooms, STEM labs, broadcast studios, or music rooms, our students are discovering what they love to do and developing skills that will help them find the future they dream of.

The Bobcat Family continues to prove that when we dream big, work hard, and support one another, there’s nothing we can’t achieve. Here’s to another incredible year of success at Garrett Junior High School — Home of the Bobcats!