Quilted Memories

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Members of the Boulder City Cut-Ups, kneeling, from left, Sandy Crawford, Karen Elliott, Linda Thiros and Kathy Farris; standing, from left, Bibi Bellotto, Alicia Narvez, Linda Rhode, Becky Miller, Reg Hanneman and Sandra Thomas, presented a surprise quilt to the Boulder City Library in honor of its 75th anniversary on Tuesday morning. The quilt is for the children's area; the design features books on the shelves, which represent many of the titles available at the library.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Cut-Ups quilting group created this quilt for the library in honor of its 75th anniversary.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear

Boulder City Review