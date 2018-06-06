Community

Quilted Memories

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
June 6, 2018 - 3:45 pm
 

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Members of the Boulder City Cut-Ups, kneeling, from left, Sandy Crawford, Karen Elliott, Linda Thiros and Kathy Farris; and standing, from left, Bibi Bellotto, Alicia Narvez, Linda Rhode, Becky Miller, Reg Hanneman and Sandra Thomas, presented a surprise quilt to the Boulder City Library in honor of its 75th anniversary on Tuesday morning. The quilt is for the children’s area; the design features books on the shelves, which represent many of the titles at the library.

The Boulder City Cut-Ups quilting group created this quilt for the library in honor of its 75th anniversary.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear

Boulder City Review

More in Community
TOP NEWS
Events