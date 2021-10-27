Pumpkin Roundup

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Emersyn Orth, 6, of Las Vegas selects her pumpkin at the pumpkin patch presented by the Boulder City High School Rodeo Team on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 2 Wheels in downtown Boulder City.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Boulder City High School Rodeo Team hosted a pumpkin patch fundraiser Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23 and 24, at 2 Wheels in downtown Boulder City. The event also included a petting zoo, barbecue and raffle.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A petting zoo with a pony and goats was part of the pumpkin patch fundraiser presented by the Boulder City High School Rodeo team on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 24, at 2 Wheels in downtown Boulder City.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Emersyn Orth, 6, of Las Vegas selects her pumpkin at the pumpkin patch presented by the Boulder City High School Rodeo Team on Saturday at 2 Wheels in downtown Boulder City.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School Rodeo Team hosted a pumpkin patch fundraiser Saturday and Sunday at 2 Wheels in downtown Boulder City. The event also included a petting zoo, barbecue and raffle.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

A petting zoo with a pony and goats was part of the pumpkin patch fundraiser presented by the Boulder City High School Rodeo Team on Saturday and Sunday at 2 Wheels in downtown Boulder City.