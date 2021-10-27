77°F
Community

Pumpkin Roundup

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
October 27, 2021 - 4:13 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Emersyn Orth, 6, of Las Vegas selects her pumpkin a ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Emersyn Orth, 6, of Las Vegas selects her pumpkin at the pumpkin patch presented by the Boulder City High School Rodeo Team on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 2 Wheels in downtown Boulder City.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Boulder City High School Rodeo Team hosted a pu ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Boulder City High School Rodeo Team hosted a pumpkin patch fundraiser Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23 and 24, at 2 Wheels in downtown Boulder City. The event also included a petting zoo, barbecue and raffle.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A petting zoo with a pony and goats was part of the ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A petting zoo with a pony and goats was part of the pumpkin patch fundraiser presented by the Boulder City High School Rodeo team on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 24, at 2 Wheels in downtown Boulder City.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Emersyn Orth, 6, of Las Vegas selects her pumpkin at the pumpkin patch presented by the Boulder City High School Rodeo Team on Saturday at 2 Wheels in downtown Boulder City.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School Rodeo Team hosted a pumpkin patch fundraiser Saturday and Sunday at 2 Wheels in downtown Boulder City. The event also included a petting zoo, barbecue and raffle.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

A petting zoo with a pony and goats was part of the pumpkin patch fundraiser presented by the Boulder City High School Rodeo Team on Saturday and Sunday at 2 Wheels in downtown Boulder City.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

Seen on Scene: At Trunk or Treat
Seen on Scene: At Trunk or Treat
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Honor Flight veterans touched by tribute
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

When the nouns “honor” and “flight” are used together, they can only mean one thing: America’s military veterans are being flown on a no-cost (to them) sojourn to Washington, D.C., to view the monuments that commemorate the military history of the United States.

Pruning, fertilizing, planting can be done in fall
Pruning, fertilizing, planting can be done in fall
By Bob Morris Gardening

A quiz I wrote a few weeks ago was so popular that I thought I would quiz you with more questions, but this time centered around what to do in the fall.

Pastor welcomed call to serve others
Pastor welcomed call to serve others
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City United Methodist Church’s new pastor is focused on ministry in everything from her personal life to the pulpit.

Heat off wall can damage honeysuckle
Heat off wall can damage honeysuckle
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. Any ideas what is happening to my honeysuckle growing against my cement block wall? Looks like the water was turned off. The same thing happened last year. I cut it back and it grew nicely until now.

Dave Maxwell
Farmer’s reputation defied his pleasant features
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

He didn’t stand 6 foot 6 inches, didn’t weigh 245, wasn’t a miner, but his name was John. And he is but one of a number of colorful characters to be found when searching Nevada’s Yesteryear.

Chautauqua brings 'Humorists' to stage
Chautauqua brings ‘Humorists’ to stage
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Be prepared to laugh out loud when Boulder City Chautauqua returns with a tribute to “Great American Humorists.”

Shortage at Lake Mead demands water saving obligation
Shortage at Lake Mead demands water saving obligation
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Water is life — a well-known phrase most Americans take for granted. But for us folks living in the desert, we’re more sensitive to what life (or lack thereof) could look like without water. Visual cues like cracks in the desert floor, scorched grass and shrubbery and, most of all, the “bathtub ring” around Lake Mead are all constant reminders of drought.