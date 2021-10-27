Pumpkin Roundup
Emersyn Orth, 6, of Las Vegas selects her pumpkin at the pumpkin patch presented by the Boulder City High School Rodeo Team on Saturday at 2 Wheels in downtown Boulder City.
The Boulder City High School Rodeo Team hosted a pumpkin patch fundraiser Saturday and Sunday at 2 Wheels in downtown Boulder City. The event also included a petting zoo, barbecue and raffle.
A petting zoo with a pony and goats was part of the pumpkin patch fundraiser presented by the Boulder City High School Rodeo Team on Saturday and Sunday at 2 Wheels in downtown Boulder City.