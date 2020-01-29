52°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Pomellitto to sign copies of final book in trilogy Friday

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
January 29, 2020 - 3:22 pm
 

Local author Frank Pomellitto recently finished the final book in his trilogy about the adventures of a pair of men who work in a museum where exhibits allow them to travel back in time.

“Murder in Time” is set in Albany, New York, in the 1930s, shortly after the end of prohibition. After stepping into a museum display of a speakeasy, the main character, Jack, travels from 2018 to the 1930s, where he runs into politicians with ambitions and those who run the city’s illicit activities.

Pomellitto also weaves in a bit of history into his book with stories about gangster Jack “Legs” Diamond, who was also known as Gentleman Jack.

Pomellitto said he never intended to write a trilogy, but was “forced” into it after leaving his first book with a cliffhanger — stranding his characters somewhere back in time.

He said he was just trying to be funny, but friends kept asking him what happened next.

In the first book, “Step Forward into the Past,” Jack and his co-worker Alex visit upstate New York in the 1800s. The second book, “Lost in Time,” brings them to Boulder City when the dam was being built.

Though they were able to return to the present at the end of the second book, Pomellitto said there was an idea about a speakeasy display at the museum that kept pulling at him.

Pomellitto said much of what is in “Murder in Time” is based on stories he heard when he was growing up.

Now 88, Pomellitto, said he learned about politicians, big bands and sordid lifestyles by listening to tales of those around him in his native New York. He especially recalls hearing about the mayor of Albany, who “took care of everything.”

Pomellitto and his wife, Joan, have been permanent residents of Boulder City for seven years, after spending several winters as snowbirds.

Pomellitto will sign copies of his book from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St.

Copies also are available on Amazon.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Ben Chapman, left, is trying to set a positive exam ...
Chapman extends friendly hand
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Ben Chapman doesn’t wear a mask or a cape. He isn’t able to leap tall buildings, fly or stop bullets with his hands. He can’t travel through time to prevent catastrophic events from happening.

(Patti Diamond) Assorted potato and vegetable fries, along with a variety of dipping sauces, is ...
Fries make fine fumble-free football fare
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

At a Super Bowl potluck last year, my friend asked me to bring a couple of bags of frozen fries as a side dish for hamburgers. Ahem. Do you know who I am? I’m a diva! I can’t simply bring a bag o’ fries.

(Yolanda Helfrich) A 70-foot flagpole at the Boulder Rife and Pistol Club was recently dedicate ...
Memorial Stands Tall
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Yolanda Helfrich

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Tiny Toby is in need of a home where he will receive a lot of att ...
Community Briefs, Jan. 30
By Boulder City Review

Vegetable gardening topic for club

Senior Center, Jan. 30
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Patti Diamond) Three basic ingredients - oats, nut butter and bananas - provide the base for a ...
Three-ingredient cookies make fast break for breakfast
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Mornings are hard, especially cold, dark winter mornings. But here’s something to motivate you to get out of your warm bed and face the world: breakfast cookies.

Community Briefs, Jan. 23
By Boulder City Review

St. Andrew church hosting wine tasting event

Senior Center, Jan. 23
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Patti Diamond) Tilapia is a firm white fish that is so mild it takes on the flavors of whateve ...
Light, luscious fish dish can be made in flash
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Often, I get requests for recipes that seem to ask the impossible. We need a dinner that’s healthy yet decadent, simple to prepare, fast enough to make on a busy weeknight and so flavorful it’ll please the whole family. Oh, and totally inexpensive. OK, I gotcha covered.