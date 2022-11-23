42°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Playwright brings veterans ‘Back in the World’

By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter
November 23, 2022 - 3:19 pm
 

Recently, veteran and playwright Loren Marsters penned a script entitled “Back in the World.” Vietnam veterans in particular, and some veterans of other wars, often referred to returning home as going “back to the world,” words reflective of combat life that was considered living in an alternative civilization.

He is a Marine Corps veteran who served as a Vietnamese interpreter. Before the service, while still a teenager, he said he was arrested numerous times in California for burglary, car theft and other charges. Finally the judge told him, “I’m tired of having to deal with you.” When Marsters was brought before him the last time, “He gave me until the end of the day to join the military or he was going to sentence me back to jail,” Marsters said.

“So I left and saw a Marine recruitment office, and I thought I’d look pretty good in that uniform. I brought the enlistment papers back to the judge.”

Age 18 and an adult in the eyes of the law, once in the Marines, “I learned right off the bat that I was not as bad as I thought I was. I just needed to keep my mouth shut.” He said the recruit receiving area was a real revelation. “It was ‘Here I am, what the hell am I doing here?’ but that inspired me to try even more. I did very well in language school. And for the first time in my life I studied my butt off.”

After his discharge he went to college and got active in the theater program. After graduation he attended broadcasting school and worked in radio as well as doing some film promotion. From there he entered the world of advertising in Arizona.

He wrote his first play in 1979, and “just kept writing.” He found success when he penned a play titled “Domestic Violence, the Musical.” That show toured for 10 years in the military, although it was not aimed strictly at military individuals. Marsters premiered it at a dance studio in Las Vegas. It was there that a promoter saw the show and sold it for military distribution.

Then one night his wife and two couples they knew went out for coffee. The three men had served together in Vietnam, and began talking about their experiences there.

Until then they had refused to discuss it with their wives. When the evening was over, his wife said, “I think you found your next show.” “And that’s how ‘Back in the World’ came to be,” he explained.

It explores their time in Vietnam and in civilian life after combat. Buoyed by his past success in Nevada, he contacted actors here and was soon doing table readings of the new work at a location in Henderson. Before completing the play and having it produced, he plans to initially put on 15-minute showcases for veterans groups such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Military Order of the Purple Heart and American Legion in such locations as Boulder City, Henderson and Pahrump.

“Veterans, that’s our audience,” he said. And he’ll continue to stage full rehearsals so that by April he’ll be able to produce a complete workshop including lighting, music and blocking as a prelude to the real thing.

For more information, go to www.lorenmarsters.com.

Chuck N. Baker is an award-winning journalist and a Vietnam War Purple Heart veteran. He can be heard at 8:30 a.m. each Sunday on KKVV-AM hosting “That’s America to Me” and occasionally on KUNV-FM hosting “America’s Veterans, Today and Tomorrow.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Seen on Scene: At Pancakes and Pajamas
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Pat Benke shows some of the toys that were donated Saturday during the Pancakes and Pajamas event at the Boulder City Elks Lodge to benefit the Angel Tree. Visit bouldercityreview.com for more photos.

(Getty Images) A free community Christmas dinner will be held from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 25 in the city ...
Community Christmas meal planned
By Rose Ann Miele Special to the Boulder City Review

Join your friends and neighbors on Christmas Day for a community celebration with a meal prepared by hands inspired by love of our community.

Dave Maxwell
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Story of Old Charlie tells of justice
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Long ago in the early days of Nevada around Carson City and Virginia City, the story of an old Paiute Indian woman was unfolding. She was always seen walking alone and almost never in the company of someone else.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Meals on Wheels Coordinator Regina Garcia and Volunteer Coor ...
Food drive to aid seniors
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

The Senior Center of Boulder City is accepting donations during the month of November for its first canned food drive.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) Flowers from one of the bells shrubs can be found on a tour of the ...
Get landscape questions answered on gardens tours
By Bob Morris Gardening

Join the master gardener docents for guided tours of the beautiful and interesting University of Nevada, Reno Extension gardens (8050 Paradise Road at the corner of Windmill Lane) as well as its interior courtyard. There are lots of different plants to look and learn about. Learn which plants performed the best and why. Learn which plants use the least amount of water and, finally, where you can get them.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Santa's Electric Night Parade returns Dec. 3 for its 31st year ...
Entries sought for Christmas parade
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Santa’s Electric Night Parade is back this year, and is now accepting applications for those wishing to participate in the holiday tradition.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) Figuring out the proper method to cook a Thanksgiving turkey can b ...
Turkey cooking gobbledygook simplified
By Norma Vally Home Matters

The aroma of a roasting turkey filling our home is inextricably related to Thanksgiving. The association is so strong, this national holiday, officially declared by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, is informally called Turkey Day.