Pastor welcomed call to serve others

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
October 20, 2021 - 5:12 pm
 
The Rev. Kimber Govett is the new pastor of Boulder City United Methodist Church. She moved to ...
The Rev. Kimber Govett is the new pastor of Boulder City United Methodist Church. She moved to Nevada from Phoenix, Arizona, with her husband, who is also a pastor.

Boulder City United Methodist Church’s new pastor is focused on ministry in everything from her personal life to the pulpit.

“I did other jobs but kept coming back,” said the Rev. Kimber Govett. “I was a children’s minister for 25 years before being called to pastoral service. I took a step in that calling and haven’t looked back.”

Govett, who became a pastor in 2017, was appointed July 1 to take over Boulder City United Methodist Church from the Rev. Michael Eaton. She moved from Phoenix, Arizona, where she pastored Sunrise Methodist Church.

“I have enjoyed this congregation very much,” she said. “It’s very welcoming. … It’s a very good fit for me.”

Govett has been involved in church since she was a child and said it’s been the foundation of her life.

Govett has a heart for others and said she enjoys outreach and helping people who are marginalized as well as giving a voice to the voiceless.

Since coming to Boulder City, she is working on getting to know the congregation and building relationships with community members. She said she also plans to continue the church’s work with Nevadans for the Common Good and start some new outreach activities.

One is a recovery service held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the third Sunday of every month. She started it in Phoenix. The service is very casual and the message is geared to support people in recovery.

“It’s one of the most meaningful things I’ve done as a pastor,” she said. “I’m excited to continue it. People can come and share how their walk with Christ has helped with their recovery.”

She also plans to hold a drama camp next summer for young people.

In addition to being a pastor, Govett is married to one. Her husband is the Rev. Stephen Govett, who leads University United Methodist Church in Las Vegas.

“It’s wonderful in the sense that we understand what the other does,” she said. “This is the way we’ve always been. … As a clergy couple, we try to go to each other’s events to know the different congregations. It’s very much a partnership.”

When they aren’t working at their respective churches, Kimber Govett said they enjoy hiking and being outside.

“I also just started playing the guitar,” she added.

Boulder City United Methodist Church meets at the Elaine K. Smith building, 700 Wyoming St. The worship service is at 10 a.m., with an adult Bible study at 8:45 a.m. and children’s Sunday school at 10:30 a.m.

Govett said everyone is welcome, and the church will remain part of the Reconciling Ministries Network.

The Govetts have two grown daughters. One lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, and the other lives in Washington, D.C.

Boulder City Nuggets showcase the people who help make our community run. If you know someone who should be recognized, please send their name and contact information to news@bouldercityreview.com.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

