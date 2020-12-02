59°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Parks department accepting letters to Santa

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
December 2, 2020 - 2:55 pm
 
(Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department) A special mailbox for children to drop off their ...
(Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department) A special mailbox for children to drop off their letters to Santa Claus has been put in front of the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St.

With Santa and Mrs. Claus quarantined at the North Pole with their elves this month, the Parks and Recreation Department is serving as a collection point for children’s letters to the jolly man in red.

A special mailbox has been placed outside the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St., where children may drop off their letters to Santa. Staff members have a special connection with the North Pole to make sure the letters will be delivered in time for him to receive children’s Christmas wishes and, if possible, send them a reply.

The mailbox will be in front of the center from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Additionally, the parks department will accept letters by email at parksrec@bcnv.org.

All letters should be sent by Dec. 15 to ensure ample time to get them delivered to Santa Claus. Parents also are asked to make sure their mailing address is included so it can be put into the sleigh’s GPS.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Patti Diamond) A hot cocoa board filled with treats helps turn drinking an ordinary beverage i ...
Cocoa boards hot trend this holiday season
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

You’re familiar with charcuterie or cheese boards, right? A ubiquitous holiday staple. Well, it’s time for brie and crackers to step aside because photos of beautiful hot chocolate “charcuterie” boards are blowing up Instagram and Facebook.

American Express, I forgive you
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

The year was 1965 and I had been on Army special duty in the United States as a public information writer and photographer. But when that summer arrived, I was transferred to the infantry and ended up in Vietnam. Although I spent most of my time in the jungle, I managed to get a pass to Saigon now and then.

Susan Davis Huening The Huening family usually celebrates Thanksgiving with "Blue Friday" on th ...
Families thankful for holiday traditions
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Families are trying to celebrate Thanksgiving this year in as normal a way as possible even though it could be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Saylor Wilkinson, 4, earned first place in her age di ...
Coloring contest winners revealed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The inaugural Boulder City Review Christmas coloring contest showcased the best of the holiday spirit from community members of all ages.

Boulder City High School Senior Seth Woodbury is the 2020 Homecoming King for Boulder City High ...
High school homecoming goes virtual
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

In the midst of a pandemic, social distancing and distance learning, Boulder City High School found a way to celebrate Homecoming 2020 and crown the court by way of a virtual pep rally.

(Patti Diamond) Turkey Divan is a ideal way to stretch Thanksgiving leftovers or add new life t ...
Turkey divan makes leftovers divine
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

One of the best things about the Thanksgiving holiday is enjoying the wonderful leftovers. Now, I don’t know about your post-turkey-day turkey, but mine usually has no legs, or thighs but lots of leftover breast. If that happens to your turkey too, then you’re going to love this week’s recipe: Turkey Divan.