Parks department accepting letters to Santa

With Santa and Mrs. Claus quarantined at the North Pole with their elves this month, the Parks and Recreation Department is serving as a collection point for children’s letters to the jolly man in red.

(Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department) A special mailbox for children to drop off their letters to Santa Claus has been put in front of the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St.

A special mailbox has been placed outside the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St., where children may drop off their letters to Santa. Staff members have a special connection with the North Pole to make sure the letters will be delivered in time for him to receive children’s Christmas wishes and, if possible, send them a reply.

The mailbox will be in front of the center from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Additionally, the parks department will accept letters by email at parksrec@bcnv.org.

All letters should be sent by Dec. 15 to ensure ample time to get them delivered to Santa Claus. Parents also are asked to make sure their mailing address is included so it can be put into the sleigh’s GPS.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.