42°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

One recipe. Two treats. No tricks

By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime
October 30, 2019 - 3:38 pm
 

Well, maybe there’s a little trick to this caramel corn. We’re going to sneak in the perfect amount of pumpkin pie spice and salt to make an autumn snack that’s crunchy, sweet, salty and ridiculously addictive.

Can you believe we’re into the holiday season already? As we prepare to climb up a few notches on the crazy scale, we need an easy, inexpensive recipe that works as party food all season long. Well folks, this is it.

If you’re having a harvest-themed gathering, everyone will love the pumpkin spice caramel corn. The next time the game is on at your house, no matter the score, caramel corn will win the crowd.

Presented in festive bags, you’ve got the perfect gift for family, co-workers, teachers, neighbors and friends. Homemade is so much better than anything you can find at the store and at a fraction of the price.

If you happen to need a last-minute fabulous Halloween party snack, you can add green food coloring to take the virtuous caramel corn and reincarnate it as the delightfully disgusting “Ogre Oogies.”

PUMPKIN SPICE CARAMEL CORN

Prep time: 15 minutes

Bake time: 30 minutes

Yield: 20 cups

What you’ll need:

2/3 cup unpopped popcorn kernels (about 20 cups popped corn)

1 cup salted butter

1 cup light brown sugar

½ cup sugar

½ cup light corn syrup

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

2 teaspoons vanilla

Here’s how:

Preheat the oven to 300 F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set it aside.

Pop the popcorn kernels using an air popper into a very large bowl. If you don’t have an air popper, (you should get one) you can microwave popcorn using a plain brown paper lunch bag. Place 1/3 cup unpopped kernels in a brown paper bag. Fold the top over a couple of times. Then microwave on high for about 2½ minutes, or until the popping slows (the time will depend on your microwave).

You’ll need to divide the kernels and do this twice, possibly three times to get your 20 cups of popped corn.

As a last resort, use four or five bags of prepared microwave popcorn and eliminate the salt in the caramel. It’s all good.

In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter, brown sugar, white sugar, corn syrup and salt together. Stir to incorporate and bring to a boil. Boil for 4 minutes without stirring. Remove from the heat and stir in the pumpkin pie spice and vanilla.

If you’re making green Ogre Oogies, add about 20 drops of green food coloring to the caramel and slowly stir to distribute the coloring.

Pour the caramel mixture over the popcorn. Working quickly, toss with two large spoons to coat uniformly. Spread the popcorn in a single layer onto the lined pan and place in oven. Bake for 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. Watch for scorching the last time you stir and adjust time accordingly.

When baked, spread the popcorn out into bite-sized clusters to cool on a parchment-lined counter. That will make it very crunchy. Store in airtight containers. Divine!

While this recipe is delicious as written, you can add goodies like pecans, peanuts or pepitas and bake it all together. You also can form the caramel-coated popcorn into popcorn balls, if you wish.

Diva tip: Nothing spoils caramel corn more than biting into an unpopped, tooth-breaking kernel. To easily separate kernels, pour popcorn over a cooling rack. The kernels fall through and the popcorn stays on the rack. It’s much easier than picking out individual kernels.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is a recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mariley Hernandez 796 Los Tavis Way
Best Dam Halloween Decorations in Town
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Halloween is one of the spookiest days of the year, and some Boulder City residents have taken the holiday to heart. To showcase the different festive decorations, the Boulder City Review scoured the streets to find the best decorated houses. Be sure to check them out today before Halloween is over.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Francyl Gawryn, associate pastor for Grace Communit ...
Gawryn shares ‘Beloved’ music
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Most religious leaders reach their flocks through moving words, but Boulder City’s Francyl Gawryn chooses to get her message across through music.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Harper Risalvato, left, and her sister Olivia, pet a ...
Seen on Scene At Trunk or Treat
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Senior Center, Oct. 31
By Boulder City Review

Senior Center, Oct. 31

Community Briefs, Oct. 31
By Boulder City Review

Elks to hold monthly bingo game

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Christina Vela, left, executive director of St. Jud ...
For the Children
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

The Hallam family came to last year's annual Trunk or Treat event put on by the Boulder City Ch ...
Treats, contests highlight holiday celebration
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

This weekend, Veterans’ Memorial Park will be filled with ghosts, goblins and emblems of Halloween for the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s annual Trunk or Treat celebration.

The Boulder City Library Board of Trustees is holding a party at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 to celebrate p ...
Community Briefs, Oct. 24
By Boulder City Review

Community club to learn about St. Jude’s

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Volunteer Ursula Stelzner mans the baskets in the j ...
Seen on Scene: At Country Store
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review