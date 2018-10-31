Names in the News, Nov. 1

Josie Torres Barth

Barth earns doctorate degree from McGill University

Josie Torres Barth (formerly Jessica Barth), a 2001 graduate of Boulder City High School, received her Ph.D. in cultural studies from the English department at McGill University in Montreal, Quebec. Her dissertation is titled “Twilight Zones: Women Between the Public and Private Spheres in Postwar U.S. Television, Film and Radio.”

Barth also holds a bachelor’s degree from the New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Study (2005) and a master’s degree in English literature from Georgetown University (2012). Barth and her husband, Dr. Joseph Malherek, live in Montreal.

She is the daughter of Michael and Marti Barth of Boulder City.