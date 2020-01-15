Names in the News, Jan. 16

Fikri earns pony club certification

McKayla Fikri, a first-grade student at Mitchell Elementary School in Boulder City, recently earned D1 certification from the United States Pony Clubs Inc. through the Blue Ribbon Pony Club Riding Center in Las Vegas.

To earn the certification, a youth must pass an examination that tests horsemanship skills and equine knowledge. As the youth advances through the certification levels, the member will learn more about horses and their care and become an increasingly accomplished rider and teacher to younger members. There are approximately 10,000 Pony Club members in 600 clubs and centers throughout the country.

Local students named to honor roll

Setia Cox and Jackson Wright of Boulder City were named to the honor roll for the fall 2019 semester at Dixie State University in Saint George, Utah.

The two were among the 1,978 students, representing 18 percent of the school’s enrollment, that earned president’s or dean’s list recognition. Students must achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher to be included on the president’s list and a GPA of 3.5 to 3.9 to be named to the dean’s list.