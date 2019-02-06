Names in the News, Feb. 7

BCHS students’ art recognized

Boulder City High School freshmen Erick Gamez-Cota, Olivia Swan and Matt Woodard earned honorable mentions during the 2019 Scholastic Art & Writing awards for 2019.

All three were recognized for excellence in visual arts.

Blatchford on president’s list

Taylor Blatchford of Boulder City was named to the University of Alabama president’s list for fall 2018.

A total of 12,332 students enrolled during the fall term named to the dean’s list, with an academic record of 3.5 or above, or the president’s list, with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). The lists recognize full-time undergraduate students.