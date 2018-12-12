Names in the News, Dec. 13

Jeppsen inducted into honor society at Jacksonville school

John Jeppsen of Boulder City was recently initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Jeppsen was initiated at Jacksonville (Florida) University.

Jeppsen is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.