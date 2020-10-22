Modified Trunk or Treat set for Saturday

The 2020 Trunk of Treat event will be a drive-thru affair in Veterans’ Memorial Park with children and their parents staying in their vehicles.

Harper Risalvato, left, and her sister Olivia, pet a dog named Teddy at the 2019 Trunk or Treat. This year’s celebration is a drive-thru event with the children staying in their cars. It starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. The cost is $5 per car.

The 2020 Trunk of Treat event will be a drive-thru affair in Veterans’ Memorial Park with children and their parents staying in their vehicles.

Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the holiday event, said local businesses will be in the parking lot with Halloween goodies, and each has been tasked with figuring out a creative way to slide bags of candy into the cars. Each car will get a bag of candy from each business as it drives through. If there are more than five children in the vehicle, however, it will get more than one bag.

“They will tune into 89.5 FM for the spooky music and any announcements that night,” added Rowland-Lagan.

The reason for doing Trunk of Treat this way is because of limitations on social gatherings due to the pandemic. Earlier this month, Gov. Steve Sisolak loosened some of Nevada’s COVID-19 rules and 250 people can attend indoor and outdoor gatherings instead of just 50.

Trunk or Treat starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. The cost is $5 per car. Rowland-Lagan said they are asking for correct change to make things move quickly, and they will not be accepting credit cards.

Currently, 24 local businesses have agreed to participate and give out candy. Trunk and Treat usually brings hundreds of children and their parents to Veterans’ Memorial Park; it traditionally features a costume contest, haunted hayride and haunted house.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.