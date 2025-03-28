57°F
Mitchell proud to be Leader In Me Lighthouse School

By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary
March 27, 2025 - 5:05 pm
 

It is so great to see our students back in school this week after spring break. As we head into this last quarter of the school year, it is an important time to reflect on the year as we begin planning for next year.

The Sunrise Rotary sponsored the attendance of five staff from Mitchell Elementary to attend the Leader In Me Symposium in Southern California two weeks ago. As a Leader In Me Lighthouse School, we already have several strong leadership practices in place. Through the professional learning and sharing available at this conference, our staff was able to reflect on our own expression of the Habits, learn from the successes of other schools and leaders, and begin planning for our continued growth as a Leader In Me Lighthouse School.

Ms. Ball and Ms. Fecteau presented at this conference to a packed room of educators from across the country who were eager to learn how Mitchell uses Leader In Me to build connections between our school and our families. I was so proud every time a leader from another school walked up to compliment them on their outstanding presentation and the good work our school represents.

While I was at the conference, I asked another administrator to be at our school in my absence. It is always a great opportunity to see your school from another’s perspective. I am happy to report that he noticed the strength of our family engagement, the amazing skills of our staff, and the eagerness of our students to learn and lead. I am grateful to each and every family, staff, and student, for making our school a positive place for students to grow and achieve.

All that jazz
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Saturday, the Las Vegas Jazz Society and Boulder City Friends of the Library hosted an afternoon of jazz music in the library’s amphitheater. More than 100 people turned out for the free concert.

bcr default image
What is occupational therapy?
Community Heartbeat By Boulder City Hospital

Occupational therapists ask, “What matters to you?” instead of “What’s the matter with you?”

Photos by Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review This past weekend, the Boulder City Parks and Recreation ...
All Aboard!

This past weekend, the Boulder City Parks and Recreation gym played host to the Spring Model Train Show. There, hobby enthusiasts bought, sold and displayed their trains.

bcr default image
Shorter SBAC test: A win for students
By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary

Exciting news for our students and community! The Clark County School District (CCSD) will be implementing the shorter version of the SBAC, Nevada’s state assessment for reading, math, science, and writing.

bcr default image
A busy few weeks at Garrett
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

Garrett Junior High School was honored for their outstanding STEM education at the state capitol in Carson City. The school was recognized as one of six new schools in CCSD to earn the distinguished Governor’s Designated STEM School distinction, awarded by the state Office of Science, Innovation, and Technology.

bcr default image
Budgeting keeps BC balanced
By Cynthia Sneed Finance Director, CPA

The Finance Department is in the process of preparing the 2025-26 fiscal year budget. Nevada Revised Statutes require all Nevada cities adopt their final budget on or before June 1. Department directors met with the Finance Department’s budget team last week to review each estimated budget.

bcr default image
What’s Happening Every 15 Minutes?
By Bethannie Carranza Head Editor of The Eagle Press

More than $259 billion dollars are spent on alcohol per year in America. Fifty-one percent of Americans go to the bar at least once a week. Nearly 3% of alcohol is stolen. More than 9% of Americans drink daily, as 29 million people are alcoholics in the U.S. More than 18 million people are impaired while driving, having about one million DUI charges. And every 15 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies in an accident due to those who drive under the influence.

bcr default image
What is a colonoscopy and why you need one
By Boulder City Hospital

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Cancer Society recommend people aged 45-75 get a colonoscopy every 10 years.

Screenshot Overhead view of Tract 350. The area outlined in black is the approximate area of th ...
Tract 350 set to take another step forward
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The next step in finally realizing the decade-and-a-half-long plan for a housing development butting up against the Boulder Creek Golf Course is set to happen in the city council meeting scheduled for next week.