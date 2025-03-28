Mitchell proud to be Leader In Me Lighthouse School

It is so great to see our students back in school this week after spring break. As we head into this last quarter of the school year, it is an important time to reflect on the year as we begin planning for next year.

It is so great to see our students back in school this week after spring break. As we head into this last quarter of the school year, it is an important time to reflect on the year as we begin planning for next year.

The Sunrise Rotary sponsored the attendance of five staff from Mitchell Elementary to attend the Leader In Me Symposium in Southern California two weeks ago. As a Leader In Me Lighthouse School, we already have several strong leadership practices in place. Through the professional learning and sharing available at this conference, our staff was able to reflect on our own expression of the Habits, learn from the successes of other schools and leaders, and begin planning for our continued growth as a Leader In Me Lighthouse School.

Ms. Ball and Ms. Fecteau presented at this conference to a packed room of educators from across the country who were eager to learn how Mitchell uses Leader In Me to build connections between our school and our families. I was so proud every time a leader from another school walked up to compliment them on their outstanding presentation and the good work our school represents.

While I was at the conference, I asked another administrator to be at our school in my absence. It is always a great opportunity to see your school from another’s perspective. I am happy to report that he noticed the strength of our family engagement, the amazing skills of our staff, and the eagerness of our students to learn and lead. I am grateful to each and every family, staff, and student, for making our school a positive place for students to grow and achieve.