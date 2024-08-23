Mind over matter

“You have the power over your mind, not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” – Marcus Aurelius

Interesting that a quote from Roman emperor and stoic philosopher, Marcus Aurelius, 161-180 BCE, holds just as true today as we navigate obstacles on our journey through life. Wellness today takes on many forms, however the dimensions of wellness encompass the total body and identify seven key pillars that contribute to our overall health, well-being and quality of life: physical, emotional, intellectual, spiritual, environmental, social, and occupational. More recently, an eighth dimension has been adopted into the mutually co-dependent dimensions: financial.

Our path to attaining a purposeful and balanced life includes practicing healthy habits on a daily basis so that we are thriving instead of just surviving.

Defined by the father of wellness, Halbert L. Dunn, MD, wellness is “an integrated method of functioning which is oriented to maximizing the potential of which an individual is capable, within the environment where he is functioning.” (High-Level Wellness, 1961).

Living life successfully, a model for modern times, is rooted in the origins of the Seven Dimensions of Wellness developed in 1976 by William Hettler, MD, co-founder of the National Wellness Institute. The seven dimensions of wellness provide a framework for attaining a purpose-filled, engaged, and balanced life.

Most of the time, people think of “wellness” in the same regard as physical health and focus on nutrition, exercise, weight management and such. And although that is a great strategy, wellness is so much more.

The Seven Dimensions of Wellness influence our quality of life and encompass physical, emotional, intellectual, spiritual, environmental, social, and occupational interdependent pillars. Assessing our own wellness and overall health within the seven dimensions framework can help correct unhealthy habits, create balance and positive self-worth, prevent, detect, and optimize health problems, and identify mental health issues.

Each of us has the capacity to strive for personal harmony and seek balance within ourselves to live life to its fullest. Wellness is a journey, not a destination. We must continually work on improving our self-care.

The 1948 preamble to the constitution of the World Health Organization (WHO), said “Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” (Zimmer, 2010-04-16).

Many factors impact our wellness, including stress, addiction, trauma, loss, and disappointment, among others, as well as medical conditions and mental health issues. Financial stress can have an effect on all seven dimensions of wellness manifesting in physical illness, anxiety, and vocational productivity.

Healthy habits are key to attaining and maintaining wellness. Making a concerted effort to choose wellness can be empowering. When taking personal responsibility and choosing positive actions and habits over negative, debilitating choices, a balanced and purposeful life can be achieved, and wellness of the total person attained.

A balanced life is a happy life. Eat well, get plenty of sleep and rest, participate in meaningful activities and social events, and remember …mind over matter.

The Seven Dimensions of Wellness

Physical Wellness

Physical wellness includes exercise, proper nutrition, healthy sleeping, sexual health and substance use.

■ Exercise regularly

■ Eat more fresh foods, less processed foods, including meats

■ Go for a walk, stifle the stress

■ Don’t smoke

■ Eat less sugar

■ Get a good night’s sleep

Emotional Wellness

Check your mental health! Your emotional state influences everything you do.

■ Practice mindfulness

■ Relax, meditate

■ Take time for self-care

■ Exercise regularly, eat well, and get enough sleep

■ Be positive, practice positive self-talk

Intellectual Wellness

Challenge your mind. Explore new concepts, skills, and new ways of thinking.

■ Explore creativity, writing, painting, music, design

■ Challenge yourself about differing sides of an issue

■ Increase your brain health with crossword puzzles, games, and other hobbies

■ Develop your own ideas, viewpoints, opinions, and self-awareness

Spiritual Wellness

Adhere to your beliefs, principles, and values – your moral compass – to help guide your life decisions and direction.

■ Grow relationships with family and friends

■ Go for a walk, practice mindfulness

■ Practice quiet time and reflection

Environmental Wellness

■ Find peace within your surroundings

■ Walk, ride a bike, take a bus – get out and explore

■ De-clutter and organize living spaces, remove obstacles

■ Protect yourself from overexposure or over-stimulating situations or events

Social Wellness

Seek harmony and meaningful connections with friends and family.

■ Balance social and personal time

■ Experience new people and situations

■ Seek opportunities to interact with others

■ Volunteer

■ Be open-minded, learn about other cultures

Occupational Wellness

■ Improve skills, explore opportunities, and balance work and leisure

■ Expand knowledge and learnings

■ Find and maintain a work life balance

■ Access resources to enhance your personal and professional development