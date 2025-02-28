67°F
Community

Mitchell Elementary gearing up for Nevada Reading Week

By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary
February 27, 2025 - 5:06 pm
 

The students at Mitchell Elementary School continue to be busy learning and leading.

Following the Seven Habits, they work daily in their classrooms to grow their academic skills. They find win-win solutions at recess as they synergize and learn to be social through play. Our students will take some time after school on Friday, Feb. 28, to Sharpen the Saw at the Mitchell Marathon, continuing a spring tradition organized by our PE teacher, Ms. Handley, and supported by our many family volunteers.

The Marathon is a great way to kick off Nevada Reading Week, which begins March 3. Our students will enjoy several activities organized by our librarian, Ms. Cox, including library book bingo, mystery readers, and dress-up days. Mitchell continues to benefit from our generous community. Albertsons is donating cookies for students to enjoy while they read “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.” Ms. Samons’ second-grade class created a video and submitted it to the Silver Knights. As a result, Mitchell Elementary has been chosen to receive a special reading assembly hosted by the members of the Silver Knights team.

The highlight of Nevada Reading Week is our Family Literacy Night, organized by Ms. Ball, our Read by Grade 3 Strategist. The Sunset Rotary has sponsored Family Literacy Night. Our theme this year is “Spaceship Earth.” Our teachers will work at stations celebrating the history of communication with items donated by families and the community. Interactive stations include Dawn of Man and Cave Art, Egypt and the Hieroglyphics, the Phoenicians and Our Modern Alphabet, Ancient Road Building, the Printing Press, the Space Age, and Modern Technology.

The Friends of Boulder City Library are providing healthy snacks to enjoy throughout the evening. Last year over 300 people attended our event, and we are looking forward to sharing our event with even more students and their families this year.

Two Mitchell teachers, Ms. Fecteau and Ms. Ball, will present at the March National Leader In Me Symposium. I am proud to support them and participate with three other teachers as we continue to learn how to develop our best leadership practices. Spring Break, March 17 to 21, will provide our students and our families with time together to Sharpen the Saw as we head into the last part of the school year.

