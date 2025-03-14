54°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Community

A busy few weeks at Garrett

By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High
March 13, 2025 - 5:04 pm
 

Garrett Junior High School was honored for their outstanding STEM education at the state capitol in Carson City. The school was recognized as one of six new schools in CCSD to earn the distinguished Governor’s Designated STEM School distinction, awarded by the state Office of Science, Innovation, and Technology.

On March 6, teachers Mark Olson and Ryan Pusko, and principal Melanie Teemant traveled to Carson City to represent the school, as Garrett JHS was honored by the governor and the State Superintendent of Education, for their efforts in bringing innovation and creativity to their students through STEM education.

This award highlights Garrett’s commitment to providing students with hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering, and math, preparing them for their future careers in these fields. Garrett includes the fine and performing arts in their programming, with three-quarters of our students enrolled in band and choir, and many in art, while also being involved in design, and production.

The staff and students have worked tirelessly, and throughout the application process we have increased and enhanced each of our STEM programs to allow students choices and opportunities. In addition to their core classes, each day you will find students in robotics, hydroponics, design modeling, flight and space, environmental engineering, STEM guitars, fine arts, music, publications, and more.

Looking ahead, Garrett will focus on enhancing our programs by partnering with businesses and community experts to further enrich student learning.

Garrett Junior High has even more to celebrate! The Bobcat Cheerleaders recently competed in their first-ever cheer competition at Knott’s Berry Farm with the high school, earning second place overall in their division. The team also received the Judges’ Award for Showmanship and Spirit, and Emily Giampapa placed fourth in tumbling.

These dedicated athletes have been training for nearly a year, showing determination and enthusiasm along the way. Coaches Brandi Mozur and Lisa Vesley shared their commitment and time so these students could succeed both on and off the mat.

Festival season is in full swing for our performing arts programs, as Garrett’s Advanced Band traveled to the CCSD Middle School Advanced Band Festival at UNLV. Under the direction of Ms. Stacy Toal, the students had an outstanding performance, playing four challenging pieces that highlighted their skills and talents. Following their stage performance, the band participated in a sight reading clinic. Garrett’s Advanced Band earned straight ones and a superior rating! Congratulations to our talented musicians and their dedicated director on this incredible achievement.

As we head into the final quarter of the year, our volleyball and soccer teams will begin their season and state testing will soon be underway. The students are also finalizing the yearbook, heading to AstroCamp, traveling to music festivals and competitions, and performing at the spring concerts in May.

We are starting now to prepare for the end of the year festivities of awards night, eighth grade promotion and celebration, and our final school-wide STEM day. It will be a busy quarter, but the staff and students of Garrett will be focused on finishing strong.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Budgeting keeps BC balanced
By Cynthia Sneed Finance Director, CPA

The Finance Department is in the process of preparing the 2025-26 fiscal year budget. Nevada Revised Statutes require all Nevada cities adopt their final budget on or before June 1. Department directors met with the Finance Department’s budget team last week to review each estimated budget.

bcr default image
What’s Happening Every 15 Minutes?
By Bethannie Carranza Head Editor of The Eagle Press

More than $259 billion dollars are spent on alcohol per year in America. Fifty-one percent of Americans go to the bar at least once a week. Nearly 3% of alcohol is stolen. More than 9% of Americans drink daily, as 29 million people are alcoholics in the U.S. More than 18 million people are impaired while driving, having about one million DUI charges. And every 15 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies in an accident due to those who drive under the influence.

bcr default image
What is a colonoscopy and why you need one
By Boulder City Hospital

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Cancer Society recommend people aged 45-75 get a colonoscopy every 10 years.

Screenshot Overhead view of Tract 350. The area outlined in black is the approximate area of th ...
Tract 350 set to take another step forward
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The next step in finally realizing the decade-and-a-half-long plan for a housing development butting up against the Boulder Creek Golf Course is set to happen in the city council meeting scheduled for next week.

bcr default image
King looking to fill key positions
By Jason Schrock Principal, Martha King Elementary

Martha P. King Elementary School is looking for dedicated and passionate individuals to join our team! We currently have two vacant positions that offer a wonderful opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of our students.

bcr default image
City has major projects on plate
By Gary Poindexter Public Works Director

The city is taking on several projects in 2025, all designed to help keep Boulder City a great place to live, work, play and retire. Think of them as the Four P’s: Power, PD, Pool, and Pickleball. Each project has different funding components.

Photo courtesy Roger Hall The Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club recently sponsored the new Main ...
Helping Out

Photo courtesy Roger Hall

bcr default image
Garrett named Nevada STEM school
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

Garrett Junior High School is proud to announce that we were recently selected as a Governor Designated Nevada STEM School by the Office of Science Innovation and Technology of Nevada (OSIT).

Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review The assortment of sisters finish a song in Scene 2, “Nonnbe ...
The Sound of Music

Photos by Ian Cruz • Boulder City Review