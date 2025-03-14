A busy few weeks at Garrett

Garrett Junior High School was honored for their outstanding STEM education at the state capitol in Carson City. The school was recognized as one of six new schools in CCSD to earn the distinguished Governor’s Designated STEM School distinction, awarded by the state Office of Science, Innovation, and Technology.

On March 6, teachers Mark Olson and Ryan Pusko, and principal Melanie Teemant traveled to Carson City to represent the school, as Garrett JHS was honored by the governor and the State Superintendent of Education, for their efforts in bringing innovation and creativity to their students through STEM education.

This award highlights Garrett’s commitment to providing students with hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering, and math, preparing them for their future careers in these fields. Garrett includes the fine and performing arts in their programming, with three-quarters of our students enrolled in band and choir, and many in art, while also being involved in design, and production.

The staff and students have worked tirelessly, and throughout the application process we have increased and enhanced each of our STEM programs to allow students choices and opportunities. In addition to their core classes, each day you will find students in robotics, hydroponics, design modeling, flight and space, environmental engineering, STEM guitars, fine arts, music, publications, and more.

Looking ahead, Garrett will focus on enhancing our programs by partnering with businesses and community experts to further enrich student learning.

Garrett Junior High has even more to celebrate! The Bobcat Cheerleaders recently competed in their first-ever cheer competition at Knott’s Berry Farm with the high school, earning second place overall in their division. The team also received the Judges’ Award for Showmanship and Spirit, and Emily Giampapa placed fourth in tumbling.

These dedicated athletes have been training for nearly a year, showing determination and enthusiasm along the way. Coaches Brandi Mozur and Lisa Vesley shared their commitment and time so these students could succeed both on and off the mat.

Festival season is in full swing for our performing arts programs, as Garrett’s Advanced Band traveled to the CCSD Middle School Advanced Band Festival at UNLV. Under the direction of Ms. Stacy Toal, the students had an outstanding performance, playing four challenging pieces that highlighted their skills and talents. Following their stage performance, the band participated in a sight reading clinic. Garrett’s Advanced Band earned straight ones and a superior rating! Congratulations to our talented musicians and their dedicated director on this incredible achievement.

As we head into the final quarter of the year, our volleyball and soccer teams will begin their season and state testing will soon be underway. The students are also finalizing the yearbook, heading to AstroCamp, traveling to music festivals and competitions, and performing at the spring concerts in May.

We are starting now to prepare for the end of the year festivities of awards night, eighth grade promotion and celebration, and our final school-wide STEM day. It will be a busy quarter, but the staff and students of Garrett will be focused on finishing strong.