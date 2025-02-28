67°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Community

What is a colonoscopy and why you need one

By Boulder City Hospital
February 27, 2025 - 5:01 pm
 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Cancer Society recommend people aged 45-75 get a colonoscopy every 10 years.

Colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that begins in the large intestine (colon) or rectum. It usually starts as small, benign growths called polyps, which can develop into cancer over time if not removed.

Symptoms of Colon Cancer:

• Changes in bowel habits (diarrhea, constipation, or narrow stools)

• Blood in the stool or rectal bleeding

• Persistent abdominal discomfort (cramps, gas, or pain)

• Unexplained weight loss

• Fatigue or weakness

• A feeling that the bowel does not empty completely

Risk Factors:

• Age (more common in people over 50)

• Family history of colorectal cancer

• Diet high in red or processed meats and low in fiber

• Sedentary lifestyle

• Obesity

• Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption

• Chronic conditions like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

Prevention &Screening:

• Regular screenings (colonoscopy, stool tests) starting at age 45 or earlier if at high risk

• Eating a fiber-rich diet with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains

• Exercising regularly

• Maintaining a healthy weight

• Limiting alcohol and avoiding smoking

• Early detection significantly improves the chances of successful treatment. If you have symptoms or risk factors, it’s important to consult a doctor.

What is a Colonoscopy?

A colonoscopy is a medical procedure used to examine the inside of the colon (large intestine) and rectum. A doctor uses a colonoscope, which is a long, flexible tube with a tiny camera and light at the end, to look for abnormalities such as polyps, ulcers, inflammation, or cancer.

Why Is a Colonoscopy Done?

Screening for colon cancer or precancerous polyps (especially for those over 45–50 years old)

Investigating symptoms like rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, or unexplained weight loss

Monitoring conditions like Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis

Checking for causes of chronic diarrhea or constipation

What Happens During a Colonoscopy?

Preparation (Bowel Cleanse):

You’ll follow a special diet and take a strong laxative the day before to clear out the colon.

Sedation:

Most patients are given sedation or anesthesia to stay relaxed and comfortable.

Procedure:

The doctor inserts the colonoscope through the rectum and guides it through the colon.

If necessary, they can remove polyps or take tissue samples (biopsies).

Recovery:

It usually takes 20–60 minutes, and you’ll need some time to wake up from the sedation.

Someone will need to drive you home since the sedation can take hours to wear off.

Is a Colonoscopy Painful?

Most people don’t feel pain due to sedation, but mild bloating or cramping afterward is normal.

Speak to your health care provider about colon cancer screening. Boulder City Hospital Surgery Center is a great source of information. Schedule a surgery consultation for a colonoscopy, call (702) 293-4111, ext. 1528. We’re here for you when you need us.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Screenshot Overhead view of Tract 350. The area outlined in black is the approximate area of th ...
Tract 350 set to take another step forward
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The next step in finally realizing the decade-and-a-half-long plan for a housing development butting up against the Boulder Creek Golf Course is set to happen in the city council meeting scheduled for next week.

bcr default image
King looking to fill key positions
By Jason Schrock Principal, Martha King Elementary

Martha P. King Elementary School is looking for dedicated and passionate individuals to join our team! We currently have two vacant positions that offer a wonderful opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of our students.

bcr default image
City has major projects on plate
By Gary Poindexter Public Works Director

The city is taking on several projects in 2025, all designed to help keep Boulder City a great place to live, work, play and retire. Think of them as the Four P’s: Power, PD, Pool, and Pickleball. Each project has different funding components.

Photo courtesy Roger Hall The Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club recently sponsored the new Main ...
Helping Out

Photo courtesy Roger Hall

bcr default image
Garrett named Nevada STEM school
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

Garrett Junior High School is proud to announce that we were recently selected as a Governor Designated Nevada STEM School by the Office of Science Innovation and Technology of Nevada (OSIT).

Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review The assortment of sisters finish a song in Scene 2, “Nonnbe ...
The Sound of Music

Photos by Ian Cruz • Boulder City Review

bcr default image
Seniors turning the page
By Abby Francis Editor-In-Chief, BCHS Eagle Press

As we are approaching graduation, many seniors are finalizing college applications, scholarships and preparing for their new adventure.

bcr default image
Student engagement key at Mitchell

At Mitchell Elementary School, we are continually looking for ways to engage our students in learning and leadership.

bcr default image
Millions of Americans live with Alzheimer’s
Community Heartbeat By Boulder City Hospital

Alzheimer’s disease was the fifth-leading cause of death among people aged 65 and older in 2021 (ALZ.org). And health and long-term care costs for those living with dementia were estimated at $360 billion in 2024 with a projected rise to nearly $1 trillion in 2050.