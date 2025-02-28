What is a colonoscopy and why you need one

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Cancer Society recommend people aged 45-75 get a colonoscopy every 10 years.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Cancer Society recommend people aged 45-75 get a colonoscopy every 10 years.

Colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that begins in the large intestine (colon) or rectum. It usually starts as small, benign growths called polyps, which can develop into cancer over time if not removed.

Symptoms of Colon Cancer:

• Changes in bowel habits (diarrhea, constipation, or narrow stools)

• Blood in the stool or rectal bleeding

• Persistent abdominal discomfort (cramps, gas, or pain)

• Unexplained weight loss

• Fatigue or weakness

• A feeling that the bowel does not empty completely

Risk Factors:

• Age (more common in people over 50)

• Family history of colorectal cancer

• Diet high in red or processed meats and low in fiber

• Sedentary lifestyle

• Obesity

• Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption

• Chronic conditions like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

Prevention &Screening:

• Regular screenings (colonoscopy, stool tests) starting at age 45 or earlier if at high risk

• Eating a fiber-rich diet with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains

• Exercising regularly

• Maintaining a healthy weight

• Limiting alcohol and avoiding smoking

• Early detection significantly improves the chances of successful treatment. If you have symptoms or risk factors, it’s important to consult a doctor.

What is a Colonoscopy?

A colonoscopy is a medical procedure used to examine the inside of the colon (large intestine) and rectum. A doctor uses a colonoscope, which is a long, flexible tube with a tiny camera and light at the end, to look for abnormalities such as polyps, ulcers, inflammation, or cancer.

Why Is a Colonoscopy Done?

Screening for colon cancer or precancerous polyps (especially for those over 45–50 years old)

Investigating symptoms like rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, or unexplained weight loss

Monitoring conditions like Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis

Checking for causes of chronic diarrhea or constipation

What Happens During a Colonoscopy?

Preparation (Bowel Cleanse):

You’ll follow a special diet and take a strong laxative the day before to clear out the colon.

Sedation:

Most patients are given sedation or anesthesia to stay relaxed and comfortable.

Procedure:

The doctor inserts the colonoscope through the rectum and guides it through the colon.

If necessary, they can remove polyps or take tissue samples (biopsies).

Recovery:

It usually takes 20–60 minutes, and you’ll need some time to wake up from the sedation.

Someone will need to drive you home since the sedation can take hours to wear off.

Is a Colonoscopy Painful?

Most people don’t feel pain due to sedation, but mild bloating or cramping afterward is normal.

Speak to your health care provider about colon cancer screening. Boulder City Hospital Surgery Center is a great source of information. Schedule a surgery consultation for a colonoscopy, call (702) 293-4111, ext. 1528. We’re here for you when you need us.