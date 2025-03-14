54°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Community

Budgeting keeps BC balanced

By Cynthia Sneed Finance Director, CPA
March 13, 2025 - 5:01 pm
 

The Finance Department is in the process of preparing the 2025-26 fiscal year budget. Nevada Revised Statutes require all Nevada cities adopt their final budget on or before June 1. Department directors met with the Finance Department’s budget team last week to review each estimated budget.

Boulder City is committed to budgeting for the future and advancing the long-term fiscal health of our city government, building long-term fiscal sustainability. We work to not just balance our budget and ensure it does not rely on service reductions, but also to take steps to reduce volatility in our budget and ensure we have the tools to deliver services to our community in the future.

Boulder City’s fiscal year budget cycle operates from July 1 to June 30. The Operation and Maintenance (O&M) budgets are critical for infrastructure, public safety, staffing and much more. These budgets cover day-to-day operations: wages, supplies, software, information technology, and more.

Boulder City staff is committed to transparency throughout the process. Last year, the city’s budget approached $50 million. More than 80-percent of the operations budget pays for employee wages. The largest expenditure category is Public Safety, which includes police, animal control, public safety dispatch, and fire. These account for $17.5 million in expenditures – roughly 35% of the budget. Just as other industries have endured rising costs of labor, goods and services, Boulder City staff will likely see cost increases in the coming year.

Efforts to lease land for solar farms and battery storage have enabled our property tax to remain unchanged in recent years. Boulder City’s property tax rate is the lowest of cities in the state of Nevada. Solar leases account for over a third of Boulder City’s annual budget: $13.5 million of the FY2024-25 budget came from solar leases. Going forward, it is anticipated that land lease revenues will approach approximately 40-percent of the overall operating revenues of the city. The city is projecting a very stable revenue stream of close to $14.7 million annually for the next five years based on current leases.

The digital budget book will be available on our website at www.bcnv.org/budget in the coming weeks. We invite residents to attend meetings to learn more and provide input on the FY25-26 budgets. The meetings will be held at City Hall, 401 California Avenue, in the City Council Chambers.

• April 2 at 5 p.m.: Staff-led Resident Budget Workshop (in person only)

• April 15 at 2 p.m.: Council special meeting to review operations and maintenance budgets

• April 22 at 5 p.m.: Regular Council meeting to review, make final changes

• May 13 at 5 p.m. (IF NEEDED): Regular Council meeting, make final changes

• May 27 at 5 p.m.: Regular Council meeting, staff to request approval of final budget

Residents can watch the live stream April 15, April 22, May 13 and May 27 meetings at www.bcnv.org/streaming. They may also contact the Finance Department directly by email at finance@bcnv.org. Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) requires the city provide a final budget by June 1 each year.

(The O&M Budgets differ from the Capital Improvement Plan, a budget for special projects like new buildings, new irrigation systems or major upgrades to existing properties. Those are usually projects that require extensive planning and funding.)

MOST READ
THE LATEST
bcr default image
A busy few weeks at Garrett
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

Garrett Junior High School was honored for their outstanding STEM education at the state capitol in Carson City. The school was recognized as one of six new schools in CCSD to earn the distinguished Governor’s Designated STEM School distinction, awarded by the state Office of Science, Innovation, and Technology.

bcr default image
What’s Happening Every 15 Minutes?
By Bethannie Carranza Head Editor of The Eagle Press

More than $259 billion dollars are spent on alcohol per year in America. Fifty-one percent of Americans go to the bar at least once a week. Nearly 3% of alcohol is stolen. More than 9% of Americans drink daily, as 29 million people are alcoholics in the U.S. More than 18 million people are impaired while driving, having about one million DUI charges. And every 15 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies in an accident due to those who drive under the influence.

bcr default image
What is a colonoscopy and why you need one
By Boulder City Hospital

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Cancer Society recommend people aged 45-75 get a colonoscopy every 10 years.

Screenshot Overhead view of Tract 350. The area outlined in black is the approximate area of th ...
Tract 350 set to take another step forward
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The next step in finally realizing the decade-and-a-half-long plan for a housing development butting up against the Boulder Creek Golf Course is set to happen in the city council meeting scheduled for next week.

bcr default image
King looking to fill key positions
By Jason Schrock Principal, Martha King Elementary

Martha P. King Elementary School is looking for dedicated and passionate individuals to join our team! We currently have two vacant positions that offer a wonderful opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of our students.

bcr default image
City has major projects on plate
By Gary Poindexter Public Works Director

The city is taking on several projects in 2025, all designed to help keep Boulder City a great place to live, work, play and retire. Think of them as the Four P’s: Power, PD, Pool, and Pickleball. Each project has different funding components.

Photo courtesy Roger Hall The Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club recently sponsored the new Main ...
Helping Out

Photo courtesy Roger Hall

bcr default image
Garrett named Nevada STEM school
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

Garrett Junior High School is proud to announce that we were recently selected as a Governor Designated Nevada STEM School by the Office of Science Innovation and Technology of Nevada (OSIT).

Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review The assortment of sisters finish a song in Scene 2, “Nonnbe ...
The Sound of Music

Photos by Ian Cruz • Boulder City Review