59°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

May’s passion for job recognized

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
April 20, 2022 - 4:01 pm
 
Christa May Garrett Junior High School teacher Christa May was recently named the Nevada Associ ...
Christa May Garrett Junior High School teacher Christa May was recently named the Nevada Association of Student Councils' Middle School Advisor of the Year.
Christa May Garrett Junior High School teacher Christa May recently organized an activity where ...
Christa May Garrett Junior High School teacher Christa May recently organized an activity where students and teachers could wear Croc style sandals and get different charms to put on them.

A Garrett Junior High School teacher’s passion for her students was recently recognized when she was named the Nevada Association of School Councils’ Middle School Advisor of the Year.

Christa May teaches sixth grade science at Garrett as well as serves as the student council adviser. She said she is passionate about getting as many students involved as possible, and to be honored for that has been a great experience.

“Kids need to work and go to school,” she said. “It’s their job, but they need to have fun, too.”

Since coming back to in-person learning from the pandemic, May said she has worked to create fun, low-risk activities for the students to be involved in. Some recent ones were a Vans day where students and teachers all wore their Vans shoes and apparel. Another was a day where everyone wore Croc style sandals and she handed out different charms that they could display on them.

“Christa is a very dedicated and creative teacher, who truly does what she does because she wants the kids to have the best experience,” said Garrett Principal Melanie Teemant. “She loves the Boulder City community and is committed to service and sharing her gifts and talents. She is always willing to go the extra mile to make it extra special and we appreciate her willingness to put kids first.”

As the student council adviser, May organizes activities for the school and helps train the students to do the same. She said it’s a lot of work in addition to her teaching duties but it’s fun and she loves it because of the impact she sees it have on the students.

“I like to plan events, and I like to teach the children how to plan them, too,” she said. “It gives them experience with different things they may be able to use later in life.

“I really enjoy this age, too, because they get my sense of humor,” she added.

May has been teaching for more than 20 years and has spent the past eight years at Garrett.

The Nevada Association of Student Councils is an organization dedicated to unifying the state through effective communication and assisting all Nevada student councils in achieving their goals.

The adviser of the year is chosen from nominations from the schools and based on the criteria of activities on campus, council service projects, local and state service projects, recognition and awards, and national student council involvement.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images) Bactrian camels, such this one seen in the countryside near Issyk Kul Lake in Ky ...
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Camels hauled salt to Austin’s mills
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

The mining town of Austin, Nevada, didn’t really get firmly established until the early 1860s, on lots laid out by a man selling some of them for $10,000 each and getting his price, too.

(Kathy Whitman) Boulder City Interfaith Lay Council will present its annual Easter sunrise serv ...
Easter sunrise service Sunday
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Area residents will gather to observe the rising of Jesus Christ from the crucifix by watching the sun rise during a service Easter morning.

(Norma Vally) Boulder City is working to upgrade its electrical system, ensuring that it has an ...
City works to increase power reliability
By Norma Vally Boulder City Review

Last month there were two quick and unexpected outages in my “alphabet street” house, around 10 a.m., then around 3 a.m. I happened to be home and awake for both, although if I weren’t, the blinking digital clocks would have been telltale.

(Bob Morris) The seed pods on a Texas mountain laurel can be removed to help trigger the produc ...
Poor drainage likely cause of rotting cacti limbs
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I have two Argentine giant cactus bought from a big box store last summer. I planted them in the garden soil after I amended it with sand, pumice and vermiculite to improve drainage. Recently, I saw them with the tell-tale darkening associated with root rot. When the plants were new from the nursery, all branches were firmly set in the pot and upright. Is it usual for the limbs to feel flimsy? Or, are the remaining limbs soon to rot and bend as well.

(Bob Morris) The brown spots on the leaves of this Algerian tangerine citrus are likely due to ...
Plant’s root depth, genetics factor into watering schedule
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I’ve checked on the internet and have some materials from our state, but I still can’t compare the terms “infrequent and moderate.” Does “infrequent” mean once every two weeks? Once a month? And what does “moderate” mean? One gallon per watering?

(Bob Morris) Yellow bells, shown with seed pods, is a good choice for a landscape plant in the ...
Select shrub variety for needed use
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I am adding Texas rangers and yellow bells to a bed that has poor drainage beneath it. I want to create some privacy in my yard from my neighbor. The soil I want to buy will end up being 12 inches deep for that area. Is that deep enough? I am worried this will end up as poor drainage. Should I dig a chimney in that bed for better drainage? Are these two plants similar in their water needs?