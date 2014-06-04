Masonic Award

Boulder City Lodge No. 37, Free and Accepted Masons, which presented its 2014 scholarship award to Amy Eschner during Boulder City High School’s annual scholarship award ceremony May 19, recognized her and her family with a dinner the following evening. The $1,000 award will be paid in two installements. Attending the dinner at the Masonic temple were, from left, scholarship committee members William H. “Pete” Matchett, Thomas D. Lopas, chairman H. Jake Thiesing, Eschner, Julian H. Shull Jr. and family members Emily Eschner, Wendy Eschner and friend Andy Bowman.