Local kids create artwork to aid Ukrainian children

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
November 2, 2022 - 2:59 pm
 
(Photo courtesy Susan Mitchell Stankovic) Seven framed and mounted pictures drawn by Ukrainian children who are refugees were auctioned during a recent credit union conference to help raise funds for the millions who fled their homes.
(Photo courtesy Susan Mitchell Stankovic) Susan Mitchell Stankovic, left, joins with Erin Tibbs, a kindergarten teacher in Boulder City, whose class drew pictures featuring the colors of the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with refugees in Poland.
(Photo courtesy Susan Mitchell Stankovic) Pictures drawn by Boulder City children were auctioned during a recent credit union conference to help support the millions of Ukrainian refugees who are trying to rebuild their lives in Poland.

Local children joined efforts with children from the Ukraine to help raise funds for Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Together, with Polish credit unions and employees and family members of Mitchell, Stankovic &Associates in Boulder City, raised more than $50,000 during a credit union conference Oct. 22 and 23.

Funds were raised during an auction that featured pictures drawn by Ukrainian children that were framed and mounted, along with pictures from 12 kindergarten, first-, third- and sixth-grade children from the United States.

Lila, Vivian and Grant Stankovic, the children of Ryan and Laura Stankovic, drew pictures to be auctioned. They joined students from Erin Tibbs’ kindergarten class, who sent their love for the refugees.

“As we get excited for Halloween, candy and the holidays, let’s think about people around the world,” Tibbs told her class. “I’d like you to draw a picture using Ukraine’s flag colors in the background.”

Additionally, James and Andrew Rice, Brandi Stankovic’s sons, created a two-minute video of the atrocities in Ukraine.

“Your support helps Polish credit unions provide stable housing and education for Ukrainian refugee children. Credit unions empower refugee families with economic opportunity and financial integration as an alternative to continued relief dependency,” said Rafal Matusiak, president and CEO of the National Association of Credit and Savings Unions of Poland and past chairman of the World Council of Credit Unions.

According to Susan Mitchell Stankovic, American credit unions are offering direct support with colleagues in Poland by helping provide funding for ambulances, medical care, safety, housing, jobs, child care and a path to financial security by opening savings accounts for refugees to rebuild their lives.

It is estimated that there are between 3.5 million and 5 million Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

