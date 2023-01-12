54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Library takes families on storied path through town

By Mark Credico Boulder City Review
January 11, 2023 - 4:06 pm
 
(Photo courtesy of Gayle Carlton) A Boulder City business displays a page from "The Snowy Day," ...
(Photo courtesy of Gayle Carlton) A Boulder City business displays a page from "The Snowy Day," which families can read by participating in Boulder City Library's StoryWalk.
(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City Library is presenting its second StoryWalk at loc ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City Library is presenting its second StoryWalk at local businesses through February. The first, held at the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum, featured the book “If You Give a Moose a Muffin.”

Technology, story telling and strolling have merged to create a special downtown attraction for local families.

By scanning a QR code on Boulder City Library’s website, people will be able to access a map that will take them on a journey while they enjoy the classic children’s story “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats.

Part of the national StoryWalk Project, Boulder City’s pathway to 13 checkpoints takes participants to area businesses while they read pages from the story. The numbered checkpoints each feature a page from the book.

“What I really wanted to do was something where families could walk through downtown because it’s so pretty and get a chance to experience a story,” said Gayle Carlton, a library assistant in the youth department.

Carlton said she was excited for the StoryWalk project, especially when thinking of families going along the path.

“My first thought on it was to get an activity for families; I didn’t want them staring at a screen where everyone’s together but they’re not really doing anything,” she said.

She worked with other library staff members to put together the project with the help of the local businesses.

This is the second time Boulder City has created a StoryWalk. The first was housed in the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum.

Carlton said this one is bigger and the first to be held outside.

Jessica Jones, head of the library’s youth department, said the library hopes to partner with businesses again to continue doing StoryWalks.

Carlton added that she hopes future StoryWalks can feature larger books with more pages. She said she also believes they would benefit from being placed along a path designated for walking.

StoryWalk was created by Anne Ferguson in Montpelier, Vermont. She collaborated with the Vermont Bicycle &Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg Hubbard Library to found the StoryWalk Project. According to the Kellogg Hubbard Library, StoryWalks have been used in 13 countries and every state in the U.S.

This StoryWalk will last until February, according to Carlton.

The QR code can be found on the kids page on the library’s website, www.bclibrary.org.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) When plunging a slow or clogged sink, getting proper suction is es ...
Slow drains can lead to costly repairs
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Nothing puts a kink in your kitchen or bathroom like a backed-up drain. Treat it quickly and avoid an out of commission sink, shower or tub. Let it go from slow drain to standing water and you’ll be in for a messy, smelly, unsanitary and potentially costly repair.

New year brings opportunities to ‘do something’
By Joe Hardy Special to the Boulder City Review

Happy new year! As we enter 2023, I hope everyone has enjoyed the holidays and is looking forward to the new year. Considerable progress and goal-setting have been happening, and I wanted to share some of that with you.

Senior Center of Boulder City
Senior Center, Jan. 5-11
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) Andy Budd, left, is presented with the Employee of the Year award ...
Budd honored by city
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Andy Budd, a service plumber technician in the city’s public works department, has been named Boulder City’s employee of the year.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Special wreaths representing each branch of the nat ...
Seen on Scene: At Wreaths Across America
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Betsy O’Brien, left, a Navy veteran, and her daughter, Samantha O’Brien, take a moment to reflect on the service of a veteran buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Saturday during the annual Wreaths Across America observance.

(Getty Images) A free community Christmas dinner will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, in ...
Christmas celebration, meal planned
By Rose Ann Miele Special to the Boulder City Review

Do you want to enjoy a meal with friends and neighbors and meet other Boulder City residents on Christmas Day? Come to the Multiuse Building at 1204 Sixth St. for a community dinner from 2-4 p.m.

Partnership brings free legal aid for VA claims
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

The Veterans Administration and the Nevada Department of Veterans Services have invested time and money into helping veterans get through life. Most veterans can obtain free medical assistance. In thousands of cases, veterans who have been injured while in service are eligible for compensation. Locally, veterans who are disabled can receive automobile parking advantages. Now, a new local service has been announced that will help eligible veterans obtain legal advice.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Stewart “Grandpa” Earl wrote “ ...
Story Tellers Corner: ‘Grandpa’ writes tale of love, acceptance
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

As someone who goes by the moniker “Grandpa Earl,” it comes as no surprise that spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren is one of Stewart Earl’s favorite pastimes.