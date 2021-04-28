80°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Let carnitas star in Cinco de Mayo dishes

By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime
April 28, 2021 - 4:48 pm
 
(Patti Diamond) Caramelizing slow-roasted pork under the broiler to concentrate the flavors tak ...
(Patti Diamond) Caramelizing slow-roasted pork under the broiler to concentrate the flavors takes these pork carnitas over the top.

Melt-in-your-mouth, flavorful and juicy with irresistible caramelized crunchy bits, this pork carnitas is brimming with classic flavors like Mexican oregano, cumin, chili powder and a surprising bright note of citrus. I’m so excited to share this divine recipe, just in time for Cinco de Mayo.

Carnitas means “little meats” in Spanish and is Mexico’s version of pulled pork. This recipe yields restaurant-quality pork at a fraction of restaurant costs. It uses very inexpensive cuts of heavily marbled pork that is slow roasted for hours (or cooked in a pressure cooker, instructions below) until the meat is completely tender. The pork is cooked so well it completely falls apart and practically shreds itself.

Before serving, the meat is broiled and caramelized to make those signature delicious crispy bits.

Carnitas can be the star of your taco Tuesday, nacho platter, build your own burrito bar or served simply with a fork, some salsa and a lot of napkins.

Choosing the right cut of pork is essential for the tender juicy quality we’re looking for. This recipe doesn’t work with lean meats, so no lean pork loin and, for the love of all that is holy, don’t try this with chicken breast. You’ll want pork shoulder or pork butt, with or without bone. Incidentally, they’re the exact same cut of meat from the shoulder of the pig. The name “butt” comes from Colonial days, when butchers in the Boston area would pack the pork shoulder in barrels they called butts.

One reason this cut is so perfect is the fat melts into the meat during cooking, adding moisture and great flavor. Another benefit of this cut is the cost, as the shoulder is one of the least expensive cuts, often on sale for less than a dollar per pound. Frugal and fabulous.

One more thing: This recipe calls for Mexican oregano, which is entirely different from regular Mediterranean oregano. Mexican oregano is earthy and grassy with citrus notes and is related to lemon verbena. Mediterranean oregano is more subtle and related to the mint family. You can find Mexican oregano in the ethnic spice section of the grocery store, usually less than a dollar.

This recipe is so easy but please don’t skip the last step. Caramelizing the meat under the broiler to concentrate the flavors is what takes this dish over the top.

PORK CARNITAS

Yield: 6 servings

What you’ll need:

4 pounds pork shoulder (also known as pork butt)

1 lime, juice and zest

½ orange, juice and zest

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon dried Mexican oregano

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup broth (chicken, beef or vegetable) *for pressure cooking method only

Here’s how:

Cut the pork shoulder into big chunks, about 4 inches and place in the slow cooker. Add the zest and juice of the lime and half an orange and stir to coat the meat in the liquid.

In a small bowl mix the cumin, oregano, salt, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder and black pepper. Sprinkle the seasoning evenly over the meat, stirring until the meat is well coated.

Cover and cook on high for four hours or low for seven to eight hours. Just wait until you can smell this slice of heaven.

When it’s cooked, using a slotted spoon, remove the pork to a rimmed baking sheet (covered in foil or with cooking spray). Pour the liquid from the slow cooker into a small saucepan and boil to reduce until thickened. Pour this lovely liquid over the pork and shred with two forks, coating the meat with the sauce. Turn on the broiler and place the pan o’ goodness under the broiler until some of the edges are brown and crispy, about five minutes.

Pressure cooker (Instant Pot) method: Follow the instructions in the first paragraph above. Place the meat in your cooker and add one cup of broth. Lock the lid and set the steam release vent to the sealed position. Press the “manual” button and set the timer on high pressure for 40 minutes.

When the time is up, let the pressure release naturally for 15 minutes. Then manually release remaining pressure by moving the steam release vent to the “venting” position.

Follow the instructions for broiling the meat above.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is a recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Jupiter Express Railroad will be returning to the Spring Jamboree, which will be held Satur ...
Parks will welcome Spring Jamboree
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Spring will be bustin’ out all over the downtown parks in Boulder City on Saturday and Sunday as Spring Jamboree returns for its 43rd incarnation.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The materials in the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum's ...
Dam museum’s collection moves online
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum is taking its archive collection to the next level of accessibility — online and searchable with the touch of a button.

(Patti Diamond) Having a well-stocked pantry can help you put dinner on the table in 30 minutes ...
Quick meal strategies essential for busy people
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

“Oops! I totally forgot about dinner!” It happens. Maybe you didn’t actually forget but your hectic, nonstop day happened. Suddenly it’s 6 p.m. and the family is looking to you because they’re starving. What’s for dinner?

Airman finds little to stop her from success
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Most employment opportunities in the military are now open to women as well as men. The Air Force has been a leader in that area.

Boulder City's community gardens on Railroad Avenue will be showcased during a tour of local ga ...
Tour to showcase local gardens
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A tour of local gardens will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Residential, commercial and community gardens will be showcased at the event, which will allow participants to tour the locations at their leisure.

(Patti Diamond) An easy and tasty way to break out of the burger rut when using ground beef is ...
Make diner classic easily at home
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Here’s a classic comfort food that makes everyone happy. It’s a staple on diner menus across the country: the patty melt. Picture a burger patty slathered with caramelized onions, oozing with Swiss cheese on buttered, grilled rye bread. And it doesn’t cost any more to make than a hamburger. Come to mama!

Boulder City Library The staff of the Boulder City Library, standing, from left, Gayle Carlson, ...
Book ‘em: Library welcomes visitors
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

It’s National Library Week and its theme, “Welcome to Your Library,” hits home for the local community as the Boulder City Library recently reopened its facility to visitors.

King Elementary School King Elementary School counselor Brian Bradshaw and Malley Jobin show of ...
King’s curriculum grows through garden program
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

King Elementary School is taking some of its lessons outside of the classroom thanks to a partnership with the Boulder City Community Gardens.